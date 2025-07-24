Rugby League on TV: How to watch all 17 games live this weekend

We’re set for another busy weekend of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with the first half of Round 20 taking place in Super League and Round 21 in the NRL.

There are just three Super League games over the course of this weekend as, for the first time in the competition’s history, a round of fixtures has been split across a fortnight.

This is to compensate for the lack of a mid-season international break, and means that every side will have had the chance of at least one week without a game during the campaign.

But, for those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are still a whopping 17 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

There’s a real feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, July 24

10.50am: NRL (R21) – Sydney Roosters v Melbourne Storm – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R20) – Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

A clash between the Roosters and the Storm gets things going for the weekend on Thursday morning, before the split round in Super League gets underway come Thursday evening.

Wakefield’s meeting with Leeds at Belle Vue could prove a pivotal one in the race for the top six, and this is Sky’s only main broadcast pick this week in the competition, so this is where you’ll get your pre-match build-up.

Friday, July 25

9am: NRL (R21) – North Queensland Cowboys v St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R21) – Brisbane Broncos v Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R20) – Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Mix/Super League+

Friday morning brings another two NRL tussles, including one between the Broncos and the Eels. Both games from Down Under are only available via the Watch NRL platform.

But on Friday night, you’ll be able to see Joel Tomkins’ first game as Catalans’ permanent head coach when the Dragons make the trip across the channel to his former club Wigan. This isn’t a main broadcast pick, but is being shown on a main channel in shape of Sky Sports Mix.

Saturday, July 26

3.45am: NRLW (R4) – New Zealand Warriors v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R21) – New Zealand Warriors v Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL

6.45am: NRLW (R4) – Sydney Roosters v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

​8.15am: NRLW (R4) – North Queensland Cowboys v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R21) – Penrith Panthers v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R21) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL​

​​3pm: Super League (R20) – Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

​​​As well as the men’s competition, there’s plenty of women’s action Down Under this weekend with Round 4 taking place in the NRLW. That competition contributes to no fewer than six Australian games you can get your teeth stuck into on Saturday morning.

The seventh game of the day comes at 3pm in Super League when Hull FC host struggling Huddersfield. With this clash behind the Red Button, it rounds off the competition’s action for the weekend due to the split in the fixture list. The other three Round 20 games will be played out next weekend.

Sunday, July 27

3am: NRLW (R4) – Parramatta Eels v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL​

4.45am: NRLW (R4) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5am: NRL (R21) – Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL​​​

7.05am: NRL (R21) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Manly Sea Eagles – Sky Sports Main Event/Watch NRL​​​

9.15am: NRLW (R4) – Cronulla Sharks v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

There’s still another five games for you to enjoy on Sunday morning, though you’d have to be a night owl to manage to catch some of each one.

All five come from Australia, with two NRL games – including a meeting between the Bulldogs and Manly – sandwiched in-between three NRLW matches.