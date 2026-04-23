Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 9 taking place in Super League this weekend alongside Round 8 of the NRL campaign Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 15 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, April 23

10.50am: NRL (R8) – Wests Tigers v Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R9) – Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R9) – York Knights v Toulouse Olympique – Sky Sports+ TV channel

The weekend’s action kicks off Down Under on Thursday moving as Wests look to move joint-top of the NRL ladder, at least temporarily, when they host Canberra.

Thursday night brings two Super League games, but both kick off at the same time, a pattern you’ll get used to this weekend, sadly. Leigh v Huddersfield and York v Toulouse are your choices, unless you can get your hands on a couple of screens.

Friday, April 24

9am: NRL (R8) – North Queensland Cowboys v Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R8) – Brisbane Broncos v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R9) – Castleford Tigers v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R9) – Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R9) – Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ TV channel

Five games on Friday begin in the morning with back-to-back NRL games in a mouthwatering double-header. After the Cowboys go up against Cronulla, the Broncos welcome the Bulldogs.

All three Super League games on Friday night get underway at 8pm, so again, you’ll need to choose or get access to multiple screens. The three to pick between are Castleford-Hull FC, Leeds-Catalans and Warrington-Wigan. The last of those is Sky’s main game.

Saturday, April 25

7am: NRL (R8) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL

9.05am: NRL (R8) – New Zealand Warriors v Dolphins – Watch NRL

11.10am: NRL (R8) – Melbourne Storm v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R9) – Bradford Bulls v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5.30pm: Super League (R9) – St Helens v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

The NRL treat us to a triple-header on Saturday morning with back-to-back-to-back games… of course, none of them overlap, Super League take note! St George take on the Roosters before the Wahs host the Dolphins, and things are wrapped up with a battle between the Storm and the Bunnies.

Fortunately, the Super League games on Saturday are also back-to-back and don’t overlap one another. Both are behind Sky’s Red Button as Bradford host Hull KR at Odsal before high-flying duo Saints and Wakefield clash on Merseyside.

Sunday, April 26

5am: NRL (R8) – Newcastle Knights v Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R8) – Manly Sea Eagles v Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL

There are no Super League games on Sunday, so if you want your rugby league fix, an early morning NRL double-header will have to suffice!

The early bird’s worm comes in the shape of the Knights taking on the Panthers, while that’s followed up with the final game of the weekend as Manly take on a struggling Eels side.