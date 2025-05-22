Rugby league on TV: How to watch all 11 games live this weekend including BBC Super League coverage

We’re set for another busy weekend of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with Round 12 taking place in both Super League and the NRL, though there is a reduced schedule Down Under due to State of Origin.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are 11 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

There’s a feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, May 22

10.50am: NRL (R12) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Dolphins – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R12) – Leigh Leopards v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Super League+

The weekend’s action begins with a game apiece from both sides of the globe. The Bulldogs and the Dolphins get things started on Thursday morning in the NRL, with Leigh and Hull FC squaring off at the Leopards’ Den on Thursday night in Super League.

Friday, May 23

11am: NRL (R12) – Parramatta Eeels v Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R12) – Huddersfield Giants v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R12) – Warrington Wolves v Hull KR – Sky Sports Action

After another NRL game on Friday morning, Super League then has two games for you to enjoy on Friday evening. The Challenge Cup final dress rehearsal between Warrington and Hull KR is undoubtedly the main event, but Huddersfield also host Saints in a game both sides will be desperate to win.

Saturday, May 24

8.30am: NRL (R12) – Penrith Panthers v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R12) – Sydney Roosters v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

2.30pm: Super League (R12) – Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos – BBC Red Button/SkySports+ Red Button/Super League+

5.30pm: Super League (R12) – Catalans v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports Action

There are four games for you to feast on over the course of Saturday, with a double-header from Down Under live on Sky kicking things off which includes a crunch clash between the Panthers and the Knights. The BBC are then showing Leeds’ trip to Castleford via the Red Button, before Sky take charge again as coachless Catalans welcome Wigan to Perpignan.

Sunday, May 25

7.05am: NRL (R12) – New Zealand Warriors v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R12) – Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

If you fancy an early rise on Sunday morning, the Warriors take on the Raiders in the NRL. Come 3pm, Wakefield and Salford then meet at Belle Vue, with the Red Devils still searching for their second Super League win of the campaign amid their ongoing financial plight.