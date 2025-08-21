Rugby League on TV: How to watch all 21 games live this weekend

We’re set for another busy weekend of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with Round 23 taking place in Super League and Round 25 in the NRL.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 21 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

There’s a real feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, August 21

10.50am: NRL (R25) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R23) – Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Sky Sports Action

The NRL and Super League have one game apiece on Thursday to whet your appetite for the weekend ahead. First off in the morning Down Under, the Bunnies and the Dragons go toe-to-toe.

Then, come the evening, Super League begins with a stormer as table-toppers Hull KR travel to Headingley where high-flying Leeds await. The Rhinos have already got the better of the Robins once this year, and another victory here would be a huge one.

Friday, August ​ 22

9am: NRL (R25) – Penrith Panthers v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R25) – Melbourne Storm v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R23) – Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R23) – St Helens v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Sky Sports Action

We double up on Friday, with the NRL and Super League boasting two games apiece. Reigning kings Penrith host table-toppers Canberra in the first battle Down Under before second and third clash as the Storm host the Bulldogs.

In typical Super League fashion, you’ll have to make a choice between the two games on Friday night, or at least locate two screens. Financially-stricken Salford return to the field as they visit Leigh, and high-flying Saints welcome play-off contenders Hull FC. Both of those get underway at 8pm.

Saturday, August 23

3.45am: NRLW (R8) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R25) – Manly Sea Eagles v Dolphins – Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R8) – Gold Coast Titans v St George Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.15am: NRLW (R8) – Parramatta Eeels v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R25) – Gold Coast Titans v New Zealand Warriors – Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R25) – Parramatta Eels v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

6pm: Super League (R23) – Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

7pm: Championship (R23) – Toulouse Olympique v York – Toulouse’s YouTube channel

There is an absolute feast coming your way on Saturday, with eight games of rugby league on your screens. Six of them come from Down Under, with the NRLW in full flow alongside the NRL. Among those six, there is a double-header between the women’s and men’s sides of the Eels and the Roosters.

There’s one Super League game on Saturday evening with Castleford making the trip over to France to take on Catalans in a game where pride is the one thing on the line. Elsewhere in France though, there’s a meeting of two of the Championship’s promotion hopefuls with Toulouse hosting York. Olympique will show that game on their YouTube channel.

Sunday, August 24

2.50am: NRLW (R8) – Newcastle Knights v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R8) – New Zealand Warriors v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5am: NRL (R25) – Newcastle Knights v Brisbane Broncos – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R25) – Wests Tigers v North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL

9.15am: NRLW (R8) – Wests Tigers v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R23) – Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

3pm: Super League (R23) – Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

There are then seven games to round the weekend off on Sunday, including a double early morning double-header from Down Under as the women’s and men’s sides of the Knights and the Broncos go toe-to-toe​ as well as those of Wests and the Cowboys.

Again, both Super League games on Sunday clash as they kick off at 3pm. Both are behind Sky’s red button with Huddersfield hosting Warrington and second-placed Wigan hosting a Wakefield side hoping to finish in the play-offs this term.