Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 24 taking place in Super League this weekend alongside Round 25 in the NRL and Round 8 in the NRLW.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 23 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, August 20

10.50am: NRL (R25) – Melbourne Storm v Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

There’s just one game on Thursday, and it comes in the morning from Down Under as Penrith’s push for the Minor Premiership continues. They visit a Storm side who may well see their finals hopes officially ended this weekend.

Friday, August 21

9am: NRL (R25) – Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R25) – Dolphins v Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R24) – Leigh Leopards v Bradford Bulls – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R24) – Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

Back-to-back NRL games are on offer on Friday morning, with the Dolphins among those in action as they aim to continue their push up the ladder heading into the finals.

Both Super League games on Friday night kick off at 8pm, so you’ll either have to choose between them or locate a couple of screens. Leigh host Bradford behind the Red Button, with a battle between two big hitters Sky’s main pick as Wigan welcome Wakefield.

Saturday, August 22

3.45am: NRLW (R8) – Newcastle Knights v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R25) – Newcastle Knights v Manly Sea Eagles – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R8) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.15am: NRLW (R8) – St George Illawarra Dragons v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R25) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R25) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R24) – St Helens v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5.30pm: Super League (R24) – Hull KR v Toulouse Olympique – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R24) – Catalans Dragons v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

There are a couple of marathon days coming your way this weekend, starting on Saturday when NINE games of rugby league will be available to you.

Three NRL games and three NRLW matches are all on your screens before midday from Down Under, with Souths squaring off against the Wahs in a mouthwatering clash in the men’s competition.

Here in the UK, the three Super League offerings come back-to-back-to-back, so you could be in for a treat. Saints’ home game against strugglers Cas is at 3pm, followed by Toulouse’s trip to Hull KR – who need to bounce back after their midweek defeat to Warrington. Catalans host Hull in Perpignan at 8pm to round the day off.

Sunday, August 23

2.50am: NRLW (R8) – Gold Coast Titans v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R8) – Sydney Roosters v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5am: NRL (R25) – Gold Coast Titans v Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R8) – North Queensland Cowboys v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R25) – Sydney Roosters v Wests Tigers – Watch NRL

9.15am: NRLW (R8) – Cronulla Sharks v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R24) – Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

3pm: Super League (R24) – York Knights v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

3pm: Championship (R25) – London Broncos v Halifax Panthers – London’s YouTube Channel

Again, the bulk of the action on Sunday comes from Down Under – with four NRLW games added to by two matches from the NRL. You’ll have to be an early bird to catch them all, but it is more than feasible!

Notably, Sunday’s action begins with a meeting of two of the top three in the NRLW as the Titans host the Broncos. In the NRL, table-toppers Sydney Roosters go up against strugglers Wests.

Two Super League games then get underway at 3pm, with Wire hosting in-form Huddersfield and York welcoming high-flying Leeds. The Rhinos can ill afford any more slip-ups if they’re to lift the League Leaders’ Shield.

If neither of those top-flight games take your fancy, London will show their clash against Halifax live for free on YouTube, also a 3pm kick-off. The Broncos lost a Championship game for the first time this year last weekend as they were beaten at Oldham, but if they avoid defeat here as they’re expected to on home soil against Fax, they’ll clinch the League Leaders’ Shield.