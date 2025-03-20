Rugby league on TV: How to watch all 15 games live this weekend

We’re firmly back into the swing of things now where rugby league’s concerned, with Round 5 of the Super League season coming up as well as Round 3 of the NRL campaign Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are FIFTEEN games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

There’s a genuine feast of rugby league from both sides of the globe to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

* Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

Thursday, March 20

9am: NRL (R3) – Melbourne Storm v Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R5) – Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

You’re eased into it with two games today, one this morning from the NRL and the other tonight in Super League. Storm and the Panthers face off Down Under at 9am, before Salford take on Huddersfield come 8pm in a meeting between Super League‘s two only winless clubs to date in 2025. Something has to change there, or does it?!

Friday, March 21

7am: NRL (R3) – New Zealand Warriors v Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL

9am: NRL (R3) – Brisbane Broncos v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R5) – St Helens v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R5) – Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Red Button/SuperLeague+

Four games for you on Friday split evenly between both sides of the globe. The pick of the action here comes on Merseyside, with Saints welcoming Warrington to the Totally Wicked Stadium. Sky’s build-up to that game begins half-an-hour prior to kick-off, at 7.30pm.

Saturday, March 22

1.40am: New South Wales Cup (R3) – Newtown Jets v South Sydney Rabbitohs reserves – Watch NRL

4am: NRL (R3) – Cronulla Sharks v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL

6.30am: NRL (R3) – Dolphins v Wests Tigers – Watch NRL

8.35am: NRL (R3) – Gold Coast Titans v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R5) – Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5.30pm: Super League (R5) – Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action

You’re going to be very tired if you watch all six games available across 18 hours or so on your screens on Saturday, but don’t let us stop you! NSW Cup action is followed by three mouthwatering NRL clashes, and then Super League returns come 3pm. That tea-time clash between Leeds and Wigan is Sky’s other main Super League pick this week, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Sunday, March 23

5.05am: NRL (R3) – Parramatta Eels v Canterbury Bulldogs – Watch NRL

7.15am: NRL (R3) – Manly Sea Eagles v Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R5) – Hull KR v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

The weekend’s action is completed with three games on Sunday, though none are ‘main picks’ from the usual broadcasters. Two NRL clashes kick things off before a meeting of Super League’s pre-round top two in the shape of Hull KR and Leigh at Craven Park. Notably, if you don’t have Sky but want to watch that game, you can do completely free of charge on Super League+.

