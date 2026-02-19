Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 2 of the Super League season taking place this weekend alongside pre-season action Down Under and, of course, the World Club Challenge!

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 13 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

Thursday, February 19

7.30pm: World Club Challenge – Hull KR v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports+ TV channel/Sky Sports Mix/BBC Three

It’s a BIG one to kick off the weekend on Thursday night! Last year’s Super League champions Hull KR square off against NRL kings Brisbane Broncos at the MKM Stadium in the World Club Challenge. This one’s available via Sky and the BBC here in the UK, and it’s a must-watch. Mouthwatering stuff.

Friday, February 20

7am: NRL (Pre-season) – New Zealand Warriors v Dolphins – Sky Sports Action

9.10am: NRL (Pre-season) – Wests Tigers v Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R2) – Bradford Bulls v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ TV channel/Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R2) – Leeds Rhinos v York Knights – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R2) – St Helens v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

There are no fewer than five games to get your teeth stuck into on Friday, but a few choices will have to be made due to scheduling clashes.

Starting things off in the morning, there’s a back-to-back double-header of NRL pre-season action: with the Wahs taking on the Dolphins and Wests going up against the Panthers.

Then come Friday night, you’ll have to choose between THREE Super League games, which obviously all kick off at the same time, because why wouldn’t they?!

Bradford’s first Super League game at Odsal in over a decade, Leeds welcoming newly-promoted York and an early season meeting between heavyweights Saints and Leigh. Take your pick, or get your hands on some spare screens!

Saturday, February 21

4.50am: NRL (Pre-season) – Cronulla Sharks v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

7am: NRL (Pre-season) – Sydney Roosters v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

9.10am: NRL (Pre-season) – Melbourne Storm v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

​6pm: Super League (R2) – Toulouse Olympique v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R2) – Wigan Warriors v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Saturday also brings you five games, and they start early as there’s three NRL pre-season games on the box before midday, all on the same channel, so you won’t have to lift a finger!

Come tea-time, Castleford make the trip over to Toulouse for Olympique’s first home game back in Super League. Then, it’s straight onto more action as Wigan host Hull FC, who were twice winners at The Brick Community Stadium last term.

Sunday, February 22

5am: NRL (Pre-season) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Manly Sea Eagles – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R2) – Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

It’s a quieter Sunday, but there are still two games for you to cast your eye over. The first comes early doors as Souths and Manly square off in a pre-season clash Down Under.

The good news is there’s plenty of time for a nap then before 3pm rolls around and the final Super League game of the weekend arrives. That sees West Yorkshire foes Huddersfield and Wakefield go toe-to-toe at the Accu Stadium, with both having suffered defeats in the opening round.