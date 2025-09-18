Rugby League on TV: How to watch all 14 games live this weekend including Championship play-offs

We’re set for another busy weekend of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with the last ‘regular’ season round taking place in Super League and the NRL finals continuing Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 14 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

There’s a real feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, September 18

8pm: Super League (R27) – Hull FC v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R27) – Hull KR v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports+ Main Channel

The two Super League games on Thursday night both come in Hull, and carry significance aplenty.

In the east of the city, KR must avoid defeat at home against struggling Warrington to seal a first-ever Super League Leaders’ Shield. If they don’t, they’ll leave the door open for Wigan to snatch it from them come Friday evening. That’s Sky’s main pick.

In the west, FC have to beat a resurgent Catalans to stand any chance of making the top six. Even victory might not be enough for the Black and Whites, but it would give them a fighting chance.

Friday, September 19

7.45pm: Championship (Eliminator Play-off) – Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers – 24.7TV Pay Per View

8pm: Super League (R27) – Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R27) – Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R27) – St Helens v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R27) – Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

8pm: Championship (Eliminator Play-off) – Oldham v Halifax Panthers – ‘The Sportsman’ YouTube channel

There are six games on your screens on Friday night, and in typical fashion, five of them kick off at the same time. The odd one out kicks off 15 minutes earlier at 7.45pm, seeing West Yorkshire foes Bradford and Featherstone square off in the first week of the Championship play-offs. That game will cost £10 to view though as it’s being streamed behind a paywall.

Four of the five 8pm kick-offs come from Super League, and the importance of them will depend on what happens on Thursday night. Sky’s main pick is Leeds’ trip to Wigan, but Leigh v Huddersfield, Salford v Wakefield and Saints v Castleford will all also be behind the Red Button.

There’s also another bit of Championship play-off action for you, with Oldham hosting in-form Halifax in the pair’s eliminator tie at Boundary Park. The Sportsman are showing this one for free on their YouTube channel.

Saturday, September 20

5.30am: NRLW Finals – Newcastle Knights v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

7.15am: NRLW Finals – North Queensland Cowboys v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

10.50am: NRL Finals – Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

Down Under this weekend, the NRL finals continue, but first up, the NRLW finals get underway with a double-header of ties on Saturday morning.

The early risers among you will be able to watch the Knights host the Titans in week one, with the Cowboys also welcoming the Sharks.

Then, Cronulla’s men travel to minor premiers Canberra in week two of the NRL finals. The winners will earn a tie against the Storm next weekend.

Sunday, September 21

7.05am: NRL Finals – Canterbury Bulldogs v Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5pm: Women’s Super League (Play-off semi-final) – St Helens v York Valkyrie – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

7.30pm: Women’s Super League (Play-off semi-final) – Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

The second of this weekend’s NRL games comes on Sunday as the Bulldogs host reigning kings Penrith. The winners of that tussle will travel to take on the Broncos next weekend.

A double-header of semi-finals in the Women’s Super League wraps the weekend up, and it’s the big four that are involved.

There’s a re-run of last year’s Grand Final first up as Saints host York at the Totally Wicked Stadium, and Wigan – who have already clinched both the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield this term – then host Leeds at The Brick Community Stadium.