Rugby league on TV: How to watch all 22 games live this weekend including BBC Super League coverage

We’re set for another busy weekend of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with games coming thick and fast from numerous competitions here in the UK and Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 22 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

There’s a real feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, July 17

10.50am: NRL (R20) – The Dolphins v North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R19) – St Helens v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports Action

Thursday offers two games to whet the appetite, with the Dolphins’ clash against the Cowboys first up where a win would do both of their seasons the world of good.

Super League’s first action of the weekend comes at the Totally Wicked Stadium where Saints and Leigh, two of the form teams in the competition, meet for the first time this season.

Friday, July 18

9am: NRL (R20) – Cronulla Sharks v Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R20) – Penrith Panthers v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R19) – Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

8pm: Super League (R19) – Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+​

Friday brings four games, split evenly across the two hemispheres. After a morning of two NRL clashes, including one between the Panthers and Souths, Super League takes centre stage.

In typical fashion, the two Super League games both kick off at the same time, so you’ll have to utilise two screens if you want to watch them both. Please note that the Huddersfield v Wakefield game isn’t one of Sky’s ‘exclusive’ picks despite it being on the terrestrial channel, so coverage will only begin five minutes prior to kick off, as it would do if it was behind the red button.

Saturday, July 19

3.45am: NRLW (R3) – Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R20) – Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL

6.45am: NRLW (R3) – Canterbury Bulldogs v St George Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.15am: NRLW (R3) – Cronulla Sharks v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R20) – Canterbury Bulldogs v St George Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R20) – Melbourne Storm v Manly Sea Eagles – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R19) – Wigan Warriors v Hull FC – BBC Two/Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5pm: Championship (R17) – Toulouse Olympique v Featherstone Rovers – Toulouse’s YouTube channel

6pm: Super League (R19) – Catalans Dragons v Hull KR – Sky Sports Mix

Well, well, well. NINE games of rugby league are being shown live in some capacity on Saturday! The first six of them come from Down Under with action aplenty in both the NRL and NRLW, including a pair of double-headers.

Come 3pm, Wigan and Hull FC’s clash is screened live on BBC Two, while current Super League leaders Hull KR are in Perpignan later that evening to take on Catalans.

In-between those two games, there’s action from the second tier that’s being streamed too as Toulouse’s home game against Featherstone is live on Olympique’s YouTube channel.

Sunday, July 19

2.50am: NRLW (R3) – Wests Tigers v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R3) – Brisbane Broncos v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

​5am: NRL (R20) – Wests Tigers v Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL

​7.05am: NRL (R20) – Newcastle Knights v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL​

​​9.15am: NRLW (R3) – Newcastle Knights v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

3pm: Championship (R17) – York v Barrow Raiders – York’s YouTube channel

3pm: Super League (R19) – Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

​​And just when you think rugby league is winding down for the weekend, Sunday gives you a further seven games to get your teeth into. The vast majority of those come from Down Under and if you’re here in the UK, you’ll need to be a bit of a night owl. Again, there’s a pair of double-headers between the NRL and NRLW tucked in there.

Come 3pm on Sunday afternoon, there’s Super League action on Sky as Castleford host Warrington in the competition’s final game of the round. But if that doesn’t take your fancy, there’s more Championship action available at the touch of a button as York will stream their home game against Barrow live on their YouTube channel.