Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 15 taking place in Super League this weekend alongside Round 16 in the NRL.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 17 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, June 18

8.45am: Women’s under-19s State of Origin – New South Wales v Queensland – Watch NRL

10.45am: Men’s under-19s State of Origin – New South Wales v Queensland – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R15) – Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

Wednesday saw Queensland level things up at 1-1 in this year’s State of Origin Series as they beat New South Wales 44-24 in game two.

Come Thursday, it’s time for the Maroons and Blues’ youngsters to go head-to-head, both men and women. These clashes are standalone winner-takes-all. NSW have won four of the five instalments of the women’s under-19s Origin clashes to date alongside three of the four editions of the men’s under-19s.

At 8pm, Super League’s schedule then begins with a mammoth clash of the top two as Leeds make the trip to Warrington. The winner of this game will end the weekend top of the pile.

Friday, June 19

11am: NRL (R16) – Newcastle Knights v St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R15) – Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R15) – Hull KR v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

The first NRL game of the weekend comes your way on Friday morning as the Knights host the Dragons.

There’s then two Super League games for you to pick between, or locate two screens for, at 8pm. Both take place in Hull, too! FC host Wakefield on the Red Button while KR welcome in-form Leigh, and that one is a main pick from Sky.

Saturday, June 20

3.40am: New South Wales Cup (R16) – Western Suburbs Magpies v Manly Sea Eagles Reserves – Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R16) – Wests Tigers v Dolphins – Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R16) – Gold Coast Titans v Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R16) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Manly Sea Eagles – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R15) – York Knights v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

6pm: Super League (R15) – Catalans Dragons v Bradford Bulls – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R15) – Castleford Tigers v Toulouse Oympique – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

If you’re a really early bird on Saturday morning, you’ll be able to catch some NSW Cup action before an NRL triple-header gets underway which concludes with the Bulldogs going up against Manly.

A seven-course feast then takes a break before returning with Super League action at 3pm, and from there on in, it’s another triple-header. All three of the matches from the competition come behind Sky’s Red Button, but all follow on from one another, so you really could spend all day watching the greatest game of all.

Sunday, June 21

5am: NRL (R16) – New Zealand Warriors v North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R16) – Melbourne Storm v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

9.15am: NRL (R16) – Sydney Roosters v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R15) – St Helens v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Four games round us off on Sunday, and the first three come back-to-back-to-back early doors from the NRL. In-between the Wahs hosting the Cowboys and the Roosters welcoming the Sharks, there’s a clash between last season’s beaten Grand Finalists Melbourne Storm and 2025 Minor Premiership winners Canberra.

The sole Super League game on Sunday wraps the weekend up and it comes on Merseyside as out-of-form Saints host basement boys Huddersfield, a must-win match for Paul Rowley’s side.