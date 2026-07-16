Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 19 taking place in Super League this weekend alongside Round 20 in the NRL and Round 3 in the NRLW.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 20 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, July 16

8pm: Super League (R19) – Bradford Bulls v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Super League action gets the weekend underway on Thursday night at Odsal as out-of-form Bradford host high-flying Wakefield, who will – at least temporarily – move into the top two if they avoid defeat.

Friday, July 17

9am: NRL (R20) – Cronulla Sharks v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R20) – Sydney Roosters v Melbourne Storm – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R19) – Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R19) – St Helens v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Action/BBC Red Button/Super League+

The first two NRL games of the weekend come back-to-back on Friday morning, with the Sharks up against the Knights before the Roosters take on Storm.

Come 8pm, you’ll have two Super League games to choose from, unless you can source two screens. Huddersfield host Wigan, while Saints welcome Catalans. Notably, the BBC are also showing the latter of those two games.

Saturday, July 18

3.40am: NRLW (R3) – Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R20) – Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R3) – New Zealand Warriors v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.15am: NRLW (R3) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.35am: NRL (R20) – New Zealand Warriors v St George Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R20) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R19) – Warrington Wolves v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ TV Channel

5.30pm: Super League (R19) – Hull FC v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R19) – Toulouse Olympique v York Knights – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Saturday bring an absolute MARATHON of rugby league, though admittedly, you’d do well to see all nine games on offer.

The first six of those nine games come from Down Under, with three apiece from the NRL and NRLW. The Raiders, the Wahs and the Bulldogs all see both their men’s and women’s teams play.

Super League’s three games on Saturday are well spaced for back-to-back-to-back viewing. Sky’s main offering is up first at 3pm as fourth-placed Warrington host fifth-placed Hull KR. At 5.30pm, Leigh then continue their push for the play-offs away at Hull FC, with York’s trip across the Channel to Toulouse last up at 8pm.

Sunday, July 19

2.50am: NRLW (R3) – Gold Coast Titans v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R3) – Brisbane Broncos v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5am: NRL (R20) – Gold Coast Titans v Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R20) – Dolphins v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/ Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

9.15am: NRLW (R3) – Newcastle Knights v St George Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R19) – Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhios- Sky Sports+ Red Button

There are five games from Down Under on Sunday morning, starting early in the NRLW where the Titans welcome the Eels.

In Super League the only game on Sunday comes at 3pm as Cas host West Yorkshire foes Leeds at The Jungle.

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