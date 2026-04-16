Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 8 taking place in Super League this weekend alongside Round 7 of the NRL campaign Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 15 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Monday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

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Thursday, April 16

10.50am: NRL (R7) – North Queensland Cowboys v Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R8) – Hull FC v St Helens – Sky Sports+ TV channel

The weekend’s action begins on Thursday morning in North Queensland as the Cowboys host Manly, with both having made positive starts to the NRL season.

Super League’s weekend begins on Thursday night as Hull FC take to the field for the first time since John Cartwright’s impending departure was announced. Saints are the visitors to the MKM Stadium.

Friday, April 17

9am: NRL (R7) – Canberra Raiders v Melbourne Storm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R7) – Dolphins v Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL

6pm: Super League (R8) – Toulouse Olympique v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R8) – York Knights v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R8) – Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ TV channel/Sky Sports Action

Friday morning brings a double-header of NRL action, and the first sees a meeting of an evenly-matched pair as Canberra welcome the Storm. After that, leaders Penrith will aim to continue their strong start to the year as they make the trip to the Dolphins.

There are three Super League games on Friday night, starting with Hull KR’s trip to Toulouse at 6pm (UK time). Come 8pm, you’ll either have to choose between York-Leigh and Huddersfield-Leeds, or get your hands on a couple of screens to watch them both. The all-Yorkshire affair at the Accu Stadium is Sky’s main game, with Leigh’s clash against York behind the Red Button.

Saturday, April 18

6am: NRL (R7) – New Zealand Warriors v Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R7) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v St George Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports+ TV channel/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R7) – Wests Tigers v Brisbane Broncos – Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R8) – Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

6pm: Super League (R8) – Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

There are another five games to get your teeth stuck into on Saturday, and the first three of those come from Down Under in a triple-header.

Strong so far, the Wahs take on the Titans before the Bunnies square off against the Dragons, who are still looking for their first win of the year with pressure piling on Shane Flanagan. Rounding off the triple-header, Wests face the Broncos.

The good news is you can enjoy both Super League games on Saturday back-to-back. First up, Wakefield welcome Bradford to Belle Vue at 3pm. Then, at 6pm, Warrington are in action in the South of France against a Catalans side without a head coach following the departure of Joel Tomkins.

Sunday, April 19

5am: NRL (R7) – Sydney Roosters v Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R7) – Parramatta Eels v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R8) – Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

The early bird will get the worm on Sunday morning, with the reward on offer an NRL double-header. Little splits the Roosters and the Knights ahead of their battle, while the Eels are struggling as they prepare to take on the Bulldogs.

A Super League clash rounds off proceedings for the weekend at 3pm as Wigan host strugglers Castleford at The Brick Community Stadium