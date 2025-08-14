Rugby League on TV: How to watch all 20 games live this weekend including BBC Super League coverage

We’re set for another busy weekend of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with Round 22 taking place in Super League and Round 24 in the NRL.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 20 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

There’s a real feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, August 14

10.50am: NRL (R24) – Penrith Panthers v Melbourne Storm – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R22) – Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

A game apiece from the NRL and Super League have been scheduled in to whet your appetite for the weekend ahead on Thursday, with a rematch of last year’s Grand Final kicking things off Down Under as Penrith host the Storm.

Super League’s weekend begins on Thursday night at the Halliwell Jones Stadium with a meeting of two out of form teams in Warrington and Catalans.

Friday, August 15

9am: NRL (R24) – New Zealand Warriors v St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R24) – Sydney Roosters v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R22) – Wigan Warriors v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Sky Sports Action

Unusually, there are just three games on Saturday, but that’s partly because of Super League’s one game that evening being a BIG one. Before we get there, the Warriors welcome St George and the Roosters take on the Bulldogs in the NRL.

Come Friday night, all eyes will be on The Brick Community Stadium for a rematch of last year’s Super League Grand Final. Matt Peet’s Wigan side came out on top last October at Old Trafford, but if they lose to table-toppers Hull KR on home soil here, they’ll more than likely wave goodbye to the League Leaders’ Shield. This promises to be a sumptuous clash.

Saturday, August 16

3.45am: NRLW (R7) – Cronulla Sharks v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R24) – Cronulla Sharks v Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R7) – Brisbane Broncos v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.15am: NRLW (R7) – New Zealand Warriors v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R24) – Brisbane Broncos v Dolphins – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R24) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R22) – Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5.30pm: Super League (R22) – Hull FC v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

There’s no need to panic about a lack of rugby league action because Saturday brings you no fewer than EIGHT, including numerous games Down Under in both the NRL and NRLW, kickstarted with a double-header between the women’s and men’s sides of the Sharks and the Titans.

There are two Super League games for you to get your teeth stuck into, starting with an afternoon showdown between West Yorkshire foes Cas and Leeds at The Jungle (no, we won’t stop calling it that!). Leigh then make the trip to Hull FC at 5.30pm, and that’s a main game, so it comes with pre-match build-up, pundits, and all the showbiz.

Sunday, August 17

2.50am: NRLW (R7) – Wests Tigers v St George Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R7) – Sydney Roosters v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL​​​​

5am: NRL (R24) – Wests Tigers v Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R24) – North Queensland Cowboys v Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL

9.15am: NRLW (R7) – North Queensland Cowboys v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL​​​​

2.30pm: Super League (R22) – St Helens v Huddersfield Giants – BBC Two/Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

3pm: Super League (R22) – Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Five of Sunday’s seven games all come before midday from Down Under, with action aplenty in both the NRL and NRLW.

If it’s Super League you’re after, you’ll have a choice of two games. But because of the scheduling, you will have to make that choice. First up at 2.30pm, Saints welcome Huddersfield in a clash being shown live on BBC Two. Half-an-hour later, providing all goes as planned, financially-stricken Salford will then kick off at home against Wakefield. That one is behind Sky’s red button.