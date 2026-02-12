Rugby League on TV: How to watch all 17 games this week including BBC Super League coverage

Rugby league is well and truly back for 2026, with the new Super League season starting this weekend alongside pre-season games continuing Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 17 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

Thursday, February 12

9am: NRL (Pre-season) – Dolphins v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R1) – York v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ TV channel

The weekend’s action starts on Saturday morning with a pre-season game Down Under as the Dolphins take on the Titans. As a reminder, the new NRL season begins in Las Vegas at the end of this month.

Fortunately for us, we don’t have to wait that long for the new Super League campaign, which begins on Thursday night with a tasty clash between York and 2025 treble winners Hull KR. This is the Knights’ first-ever game in the competition, and one not to be missed!

Friday, February 13

6.30am: NRL (Pre-season) – Canberra Raiders v Melbourne Storm – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

9am: NRL (Pre-season) – North Queensland Cowboys v Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

6pm: Super League (R1) – Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R1) – Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

6pm: Super League (R1) – Warrington Wolves v St Helens – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action

There’s five games for you to enjoy on Friday, with the first two coming in the morning from Down Under where pre-season action continues at a pace. The first of those sees the Raiders, who finished top of the ladder last term, take on beaten Grand Finalists Melbourne Storm!

Come 6pm (UK time), the second game of the Super League season will be upon us as Catalans host Huddersfield over in Perpignan. And once that’s over, you’ll have your first choice of the year to make between either Leigh v Leeds or Warrington v Saints. Of course, those among you who are prepared will have a couple of screens available at the same time to keep up with both.

Saturday, February 14

2.40am: NRL (Pre-season) – New Zealand Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

4.50am: NRL (Pre-season) – Wests Tigers v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

7am: NRL (Pre-season) – Newcastle Knights v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

9.10am: NRL (Pre-season) – St George Illawarra Dragons v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

5.30pm: Super League (R1) – Hull FC v Bradford Bulls – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R1) – Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Valentine’s Day? Forget that. There’s an RL marathon to get through, starting very early on Saturday morning as there are no fewer than four NRL pre-season games available to watch back-to-back-to-back-to-back. Hats off to anyone who watches all of those!

We’d advise a nap then to get ready for Saturday evening, which begins with Bradford’s return to Super League as they travel across Yorkshire to Hull FC. After that, it’s the other newly-promoted side in action with Toulouse visiting Wakefield, the side that beat them in the 2024 Championship Grand Final.

Sunday, February 15

2.45am: Women’s All-Star (Pre-season) – New Zealand Māori v Australian Indigenous – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

5am: Men’s All-Star (Pre-season) – New Zealand Māori v Australian Indigenous – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

7am: NRL (Pre-season) – Cronulla Sharks v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R1) – Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors – BBC iPlayer/Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

We’re sure you won’t have had enough of our great game by Sunday, so it’s a good job there are still four more games for your entertainment.

Again, it begins early doors with the double-header Down Under of the women’s and men’s All Stars games. Those see representative sides made up of New Zealand Māori players go up against sides representing a combination of Aboriginal Australians and Torres Strait Islanders.

After those two clashes, there’s another NRL pre-season game on offer in the shape of the Sharks v the Eels.

And rounding things off for the weekend is a Super League clash being shown by the BBC. It’s a repeat of a 2024 season opener between Cas and Wigan at The Jungle.