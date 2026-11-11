The 2026 Rugby League World Cup wraps up this week Down Under, with semi-finals and the final of the wheelchair tournament taking place before the finals of both the women’s and men’s competitions.

There are ten games available to watch or stream live over the course of the week in the international showpiece, all taking place in Australia.

Premier Sports are the broadcast partner of the World Cup. For details of how you can access the service via a subscription, see HERE.

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and next Sunday (November 15)…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

Monday, November 9

12am: Wheelchair (Ranking Semi-Final) – Wales 64-36 New Zealand

2.30am: Wheelchair (Ranking Semi-Final) – Scotland 44-12 USA

In the wheelchair competition, four nations have made the semi-finals by finishing in the top two of their respective group.

However, every side plays on, with those who did not qualify for the semi-finals involved in a battle for tournament ranking now.

The four non-qualified sides squared off in Ranking semi-finals on Monday, with Wales beating New Zealand and Scotland beating the USA.

Accordingly, the winners and losers of those respective ties will now meet later in the week in fifth and seventh-place play-offs, respectively.

All wheelchair games in this tournament are played at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong.

Tuesday, November 10

6.15am: Wheelchair (Main Semi-Final 1) – France 82-26 Ireland – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

8.45am: Wheelchair (Main Semi-Final 1) – England 86-18 Australia – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

Tuesday morning brought the actual semi-finals, and both went the way they were widely expected to – with wins for France and England over Ireland and Australia, respectively.

The winners will now meet in Friday’s final, after the losers have faced off in the battle for third-place.

Thursday, November 12

12am: Wheelchair (7th-place Play-Off) – New Zealand v USA – Premier Player

2.30am: Wheelchair (5th-place Play-Off) – Wales v Scotland – Premier Player

Thursday morning will dictate who finishes eighth, seventh, sixth and fifth in this edition of the wheelchair tournament respectively.

New Zealand take on the USA in the 7th-place Play-off before Wales and Scotland go toe-to-toe in the 5th-place Play-off.

Friday, November 13

6.15am: Wheelchair (3rd-place Play-Off) – Ireland v Australia – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

8.45am: Wheelchair (Final) – England v France – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

Ireland and Australia will do battle in the 3rd-place Play-Off on Friday morning, hoping to scoop the metaphoric bronze medal.

Then comes the showpiece, when England and France square off in the World Cup final for the fourth consecutive instalment, vying for the glory of being crowned 2026 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup champions.

This final will be live on BBC iPlayer as well as Premier Sports, and having had a 28-24 thriller served up in the 2022 final which saw England beat France, we hope the same level of drama is delivered!

Sunday, November 15

5.10am: Women’s (Final) – Australia v New Zealand – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

8.35am: Men’s (Final) – Australia v New Zealand – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

Sunday morning brings a double-header at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane as the curtain comes down on this edition of the World Cup with a couple of mammoth showpieces, both of which involve the same two nations.

First up, the Jillaroos and the Kiwi Ferns do battle in a fifth successive Women’s Rugby League World Cup final. New Zealand won the first of the four final meetings to date back in 2008, but Australia have triumphed three times on the spin.

Whoever wins here will move top outright in terms of all-time World Cup wins, with the two heavyweights currently sat on three apiece.

The men’s final is the last game of the tournament and is also between Australia and New Zealand. The Kangaroos are 12-time champions, while the Kiwis have lifted the World Cup only once, back in 2008, being beaten finalists on three occasions.

All four of New Zealand’s previous World Cup finals have come against their Southern Hemisphere foes, with this the Kiwis’ first showpiece on the global stage since 2013, when they were thumped 34-2. Their performances this year mean Sunday’s final looks set to be a much more entertaining affair.

What a week we have in store!