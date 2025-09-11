Rugby League on TV: How to watch all 16 games live this weekend including NRL finals

We’re set for another busy weekend of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with Round 26 taking place in Super League and the NRL finals getting underway Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 16 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

There’s a real feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, September 11

10.45am: NRLW (R11) – Sydney Roosters v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R26) – Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Australia’s elite women’s competition, the NRLW, continues at a pace Down Under – and there’s a clash live on Sky for you to get your teeth stuck into on Thursday morning as the Roosters host the Sharks.

Then, the weekend’s Super League action begins here in the UK on Thursday night as struggling Catalans make the trip to Headingley where high-flying Leeds await.

Friday, September 12

8.40am: NRLW (R11) – Parramatta Eels v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

10.50am: NRL Finals – Melbourne Storm v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R26) – Leigh Leopards v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

8pm: Super League (R26) – Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Friday morning brings two clashes from Down Under, and both involve the Bulldogs. First up, their women’s side take on the Eels in the NRLW, and then their men kick proceedings off in the NRL finals with their trip to Melbourne. Both of those are on Sky.

Super League has two offerings on Friday night, but in typical style, they both kick off at the same time so you’ll either have to choose one or locate two screens. The main event comes at the Leopards’ Den as fourth-placed Leigh welcome fifth-placed St Helens. If the Leopards win this, they’ll cement a top four finish and with it, a home tie in the play-offs for the first time ever.

In the same borough, Wigan host Castleford at The Brick Community Stadium. That clash is behind Sky’s Red Button, but carries significance as a win would all-but secure second spot and a home semi-final tie in the play-offs for the Warriors.

Saturday, September 13

3am: NRLW (R11) – Brisbane Broncos v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R11) – Gold Coast Titans v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL Finals – New Zealand Warriors v Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

10.50am: NRL Finals – Cronulla Sharks v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5.30pm: Super League (R26) – Hull FC v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5.30pm: Super League (R26) – Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

There are no fewer ​than six games to fill up your rugby league cup on Saturday, but you’d have to be a night owl to catch them all, with four clashes from Down Under all crammed in prior to midday.

That includes a double-header of NRL finals action with the Wahs hosting reigning kings Penrith before the Sharks welcome the Roosters, two tantalising match-ups.

Both Super League games come the evening have again been scheduled for the same kick-off time, with Hull FC taking on Warrington at the MKM Stadium. A win on home soil could go a long way towards FC making the top six.

Wakefield are a point better off than FC at the moment in that battle for sixth, but host table-toppers Hull KR in the main game of the evening. The Robins will secure the League Leaders’ Shield if they avoid defeat at Belle Vue. A point apiece, anyone?!

Sunday, September 14

3am: NRLW (R11) – Wests Tigers v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R11) – Newcastle Knights v St George Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL Finals – Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R26) – Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

There are four games to round off the weekend on Sunday, with the first three of those all coming Down Under. After two NRLW matches, the NRL Finals continue as table-toppers Canberra host the Broncos, who were beaten Grand Finalists last year!

​​3pm then sees the last Super League game of the round take place in a bit of a damp squib as struggling Huddersfield host financially-stricken Salford at the Accu Stadium in a meeting of Super League’s bottom two.