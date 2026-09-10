Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with the regular seasons in both Super League and the NRLW concluding this week as well as the NRL finals starting.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 17 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, September 10

10.45am: NRLW (R11) – Sydney Roosters v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R27) – York Knights v Bradford Bulls – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

NRLW action kicks the weekend off on Thursday morning with the Roosters hoping to make it 11 wins from 11 in the regular season. As long as they avoid defeat against the Bulldogs, who can’t make it into the finals, they’ll clinch the Minor Premiership.

Super League’s Thursday night action sees York and Bradford square off. Having been promoted alongside one another ahead of 2026, the Knights won’t finish bottom regardless of what happens here – but the Bulls could spare themselves the wooden spoon if they avoid defeat and other results this weekend go their way.

Friday, September 11

8.40am: NRLW (R11) – Wests Tigers v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

10.50am: NRL (NRL finals: eliminator) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R27) – Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC – Sky Sports Mix

8pm: Super League (R27) – Leigh Leopards v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R27) – St Helens v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R27) – Warrington Wolves v Toulouse Olympique – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R27) – Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ TV Channel

Wests and Canberra both appear set to compete in the NRLW finals, with the Raiders needing to avoid defeat in Friday morning’s clash to officially cement their top six spot. Even if they are beaten, the Wahs would have to overhaul a huge points difference to leapfrog them.

Friday morning also brings the start of this year’s NRL finals, and it’s a straight knockout game to kick things off as Souths host the Knights.

Then, it’s ‘Frantic Friday: with five Super League games taking place and all kicking off at 8pm. Wigan have one hand on the League Leaders’ Shield and will cement it if they can beat Catalans on home soil, potentially rendering Leeds’ home clash against Hull FC rather inconsequential.

Elsewhere, Warrington, Wakefield, Leigh and Hull KR all already know they will be involved in the play-offs: but their final standings are to be decided.

Wire host Toulouse with a firm grasp on third, and if they can avoid defeat, they will definitely finish third. Leigh host Wakefield, and the Leopards need a HUGE win to leapfrog Trinity.

The likelihood is those two will meet again next weekend in the play-off eliminators, with Hull KR opting to send a young side to St Helens for their Round 27 clash – meaning they don’t appear set to get the win they’d need to leapfrog Leigh, who would also need to lose to Wakefield for that to happen.

Wigan-Catalans and Leeds-Hull FC are the two games on Sky’s main channels, with the other three clashes all behind the Red Button.

Saturday, September 12

3am: NRLW (R11) – Parramatta Eels v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R11) – Cronulla Sharks v St George Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (NRL finals: qualifier) – New Zealand Warriors v Dolphins – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Watch NRL

10.50am: NRL (NRL finals: eliminator) – Cronulla Sharks v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky SportsMix/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R27) – Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

After back-to-back NRLW clashes, the NRL finals take centre stage on Saturday morning.

The Wahs take on the Dolphins, with the loser of that set to get another crack at it next week as a result of their regular season finishing position. A clash between the Sharks and the Cowboys follows though, and that is straight knockout rugby league.

Super League’s final regular season game comes at 3pm on Saturday, with strugglers Huddersfield and Cas meeting at the Accu Stadium. We can’t exactly hype this up, but it is the Luke Robinson derby.

Sunday, September 13

3am: NRLW (R11) – Brisbane Broncos v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R11) – Newcastle Knights v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (NRL finals: qualifier) – Penrith Panthers v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Watch NRL

Back-to-back NRLW clashes take place on Sunday morning, with the Titans having already guaranteed themselves second spot on the ladder and a bye week for the first round of the finals.

Sunday’s most notable action comes in the NRL. The Panthers won the Minor Premiership last weekend via points difference, and begin their finals campaign against the Roosters. This isn’t a straight knockout, with the loser getting another crack at the whip next week.

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