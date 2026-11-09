The 2026 Rugby League World Cup wraps up this week Down Under, with semi-finals and the final of the wheelchair tournament taking place before the finals of both the women’s and men’s competitions.

There are ten games available to watch or stream live over the course of the week in the international showpiece, all taking place in Australia.

Premier Sports are the broadcast partner of the World Cup. For details of how you can access the service via a subscription, see HERE.

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and next Sunday (November 15)…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

Monday, November 9

12am: Wheelchair (Ranking Semi-Final) – Wales 64-36 New Zealand

2.30am: Wheelchair (Ranking Semi-Final) – Scotland 44-12 USA

In the wheelchair competition, four nations have made the semi-finals by finishing in the top two of their respective group.

However, every side plays on, with those who did not qualify for the semi-finals involved in a battle for tournament ranking now.

The four non-qualified sides squared off in Ranking semi-finals on Monday, with Wales beating New Zealand and Scotland beating the USA.

Accordingly, the winners and losers of those respective ties will now meet later in the week in fifth and seventh-place play-offs, respectively.

All wheelchair games in this tournament are played at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong.

Tuesday, November 10

6.15am: Wheelchair (Main Semi-Final 1) – France v Ireland – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

8.45am: Wheelchair (Main Semi-Final 1) – England v Australia – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

Come Tuesday morning, it’s time for the actual semi-finals, with France – who were beaten finalists back in 2022 – kicking things off with their game against Ireland, who have made the last-four for the first time.

Reigning champions England then take on Australia, whose campaign in 2022 ended at this stage with a comprehensive defeat to France.

Thursday, November 12

12am: Wheelchair (7th-place Play-Off) – New Zealand v USA – Premier Player

2.30am: Wheelchair (5th-place Play-Off) – Wales v Scotland – Premier Player

Thursday morning will dictate who finishes eighth, seventh, sixth and fifth in this edition of the wheelchair tournament respectively.

The line-ups of both the 7th-place Play-off and 5th-place Play-off will be determined in Monday’s ranking semis.

Friday, November 13

6.15am: Wheelchair (3rd-place Play-Off) – Loser of Main Semi-Final 1 v Loser of Main Semi-Final 2 – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

8.45am: Wheelchair (Final) – Winner of Main Semi-Final 1 v Winner of Main Semi-Final 2 – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

The two sides that are beaten in the Main Semi-finals will do battle in the 3rd-place Play-Off on Friday morning, hoping to scoop the metaphoric bronze medal.

Then comes the showpiece, when the two Main Semi-final winners go toe-to-toe in the final for the glory of being crowned 2026 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup champions.

2022’s final saw England beat France 28-24 in absolute thriller, and whichever two sides are involved this time around, we hope the same level of drama is delivered!

Sunday, November 15

5.10am: Women’s (Final) – Australia v New Zealand – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

8.35am: Men’s (Final) – Australia v New Zealand – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

Sunday morning brings a double-header at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane as the curtain comes down on this edition of the World Cup with a couple of mammoth showpieces, both of which involve the same two nations.

First up, the Jillaroos and the Kiwi Ferns do battle in a fifth successive Women’s Rugby League World Cup final. New Zealand won the first of the four final meetings to date back in 2008, but Australia have triumphed three times on the spin.

Whoever wins here will move top outright in terms of all-time World Cup wins, with the two heavyweights currently sat on three apiece.

The men’s final is the last game of the tournament and is also between Australia and New Zealand. The Kangaroos are 12-time champions, while the Kiwis have lifted the World Cup only once, back in 2008, being beaten finalists on three occasions.

All four of New Zealand’s previous World Cup finals have come against their Southern Hemisphere foes, with this the Kiwis’ first showpiece on the global stage since 2013, when they were thumped 34-2. Their performances this year mean Sunday’s final looks set to be a much more entertaining affair.

What a week we have in store!