Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 18 taking place in Super League this weekend alongside Round 19 in the NRL and Round 2 in the NRLW.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 20 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, July 9

10.45am: NRLW (R2) – Cronulla Sharks v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R18) – York Knights v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Two games kick things off on Thursday. The first comes from Down Under in the morning as the NRLW campaign continues with a clash between the Sharks and the Broncos.

Super League’s first game of the weekend sees York, buoyed by victory last time out at Magic Weekend, host Hull FC. This game is not one of Sky’s ‘exclusive’ picks for the round, hence it being behind the red button.

Friday, July 10

11am: NRL (R19) – Wests Tigers v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R18) – Huddersfield Giants v Bradford Bulls – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R18) – Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

The first NRL action of the weekend comes on Friday morning with Wests squaring off against the Wahs.

Both Super League games on Friday night kick off at 8pm, so you’ll either need to pick between them or get your hands on a couple of screens. A crunch clash at the top of the table between Wigan and Warrington is the main Sky game, with Huddersfield-Bradford available behind the red button as those two sides look to bounce back from defeats at Magic Weekend.

Saturday, July 11

3.45am: NRLW (R2) – North Queensland Cowboys v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R19) – Dolphins v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R2) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.15am: NRLW (R2) – Sydney Roosters v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R19) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R19) – Sydney Roosters v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R18) – Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5.30pm: Super League (R18) – Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ TV Channel

8pm: Super League (R18) – Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

We promised you a marathon on Saturday, and we weren’t lying. NINE rugby league games are available to watch throughout the day, though you’ll have to be a very early bird to catch the first few.

Sky Sports Mix is home to a triple-header of NRLW action, starting at 3.45am! Over on Sky Sports Action, Dolphins-Cronulla starts at 6am and is also the first of a triple-header of NRL action. Six games from Down Under!

There’s also a triple-header of Super League action for you to wrap up the day’s rugby league action. Leigh’s first home game in seven weeks is first up at 3pm as they welcome Castleford.

That and the clash in Perpignan between Catalans and Leeds at 8pm are both behind red button, with Sky’s second – and final – main game of the weekend coming at 5.30pm on Saturday evening at Craven Park, where Hull KR host Wakefield.

And of course, it’s coming home, so let’s hope Catalans-Leeds is finished in time for England’s 10pm kick-off against Norway in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Sunday, July 12

3am: NRLW (R2) – Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R2) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5am: NRL (R19) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R19) – Manly Sea Eagles v North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL

9.15am: NRL (R19) – Melbourne Storm v Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R18) – St Helens v Toulouse Olympique – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Six games wrap things up on Sunday, and again, it’s the action Down Under which dominates – with five games available to watch before noon.

Proceedings begin at 3am when Canberra take on the Wahs in the first of an NRLW double-header. 5am sees Souths get underway against the Knights in the first of back-to-back-to-back NRL clashes.

Saints’ Super League encounter with Toulouse ends the weekend’s action on Sunday afternoon, and that game at the BrewDog Stadium kicks off at 3pm, being shown behind the red button.

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