Rugby league on TV: How to watch all 21 games live this week including State of Origin decider

We’re set for an absolutely bumper week of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with the State of Origin decider kicking things off before 20 other televised games.

That’s right, for those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are no fewer than 21 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

There’s a feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Wednesday, July 9

11.05am: Men’s State of Origin III – Queensland v New South Wales – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL

Here we go sports fans. On Wednesday morning, if you can, make sure you tune into this! The Maroons and the Blues have won one game apiece in this series so far: so this battle at the Accor Stadium is the decider.

Queensland have won three of the last five series, but NSW here have the opportunity to claim back-to-back series successes for the first time since 2005.

Thursday, July 10

10.45am: NRLW (R2) – Wests Tigers v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R18) – Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports Action

​Both the NRLW and Women’s Super League are now in full swing, and Down Under, there’s a Thursday morning clash between Wests and the Bulldogs.

Come Thursday night, back in the UK, Round 18 in the Men’s Super League begins as Hull FC host Wakefield in a crucial encounter in the race for the top six.

Friday, July 11

11am: NRL (R19) – Cronulla Sharks v Dolphins – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

​5.30pm: Women’s Super League (R7) – Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Sky Sports Action/Sky Sports Mix

8pm: Super League (R18) – Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R18) – Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+​

There are four games for you to get your teeth into on Friday. The Sharks and the Dolphins kick the NRL weekend off, before a double-header at Headingley. Leeds and Saints’ women square off as a curtain-raiser to the clash between the pair’s men.

If you want to watch that men’s meeting though, you’ll either have to miss Wigan’s game against Huddersfield or find another screen to put that on.

Saturday, July 12

3.45am: NRLW (R2) – Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R19) – Newcastle Knights v Melbourne Storm – Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R2) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL​

​8.15am: NRLW (R2) – North Queensland Cowboys v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL​

8.30am: NRL (R19) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Sydney Roosters – Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R19) – North Queensland Cowboys v Canterbury Bulldogs – Watch NRL​

3pm: Super League (R18) – Leigh Leopards v Hull KR – BBC iPlayer/Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+​​​

6pm: Super League (R18) – Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+​​​

No, we’re not joking, there are EIGHT games on our TV screens on Saturday. The first six of those come from Down Under, with three games apiece from the NRL and the NRLW.

Come 3pm in the men’s Super League, Leigh then host Hull KR live on BBC iPlayer before the day is rounded off with Warrington’s visit to Catalans on Sky.

Notably, the clash between the Leopards and the Robins will also be available to watch back – as live – at 11.30pm on the BBC’s Red Button TV channel.

Sunday, July 13

2.50am: NRLW (R2) – New Zealand Warriors v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL​

5am: NRL (R19) – New Zealand Warriors v Wests Tigers – Watch NRL​

7am: NRLW (R2) – Gold Coast Titans v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL​​

​7.05am: NRL (R19) – Parramatta Eels v Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL​

​9.15am: NRL (R19) – Gold Coast Titans v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL​​​​

3pm: Super League (R18) – Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+​​​​​​

There’s another six games to round the weekend off on Sunday, but the first five of those have come and gone before midday as they all come from Down Under.

After the two NRLW games and three NRL matches, the Super League weekend comes to a close at strugglers Salford. They host Castleford come 3pm, with the Tigers set to enter that encounter without a permanent head coach in place following Danny McGuire’s dismissal.