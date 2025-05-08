Rugby league on TV: How to watch all 12 games live this weekend including Challenge Cup semi-finals

We’re set for another busy weekend of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with the Challenge Cup semi-finals coming up as well as Round 10 of the NRL campaign Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are 12 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

There’s a genuine feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, May 8

10.50am: NRL (R10) – Parramatta Eels v Dolphins – Watch NRL

There’s just the one NRL game to kick off the weekend on Thursday morning when the Eels face the Dolphins in a battle between two sides that sit in the bottom four Down Under pre-round.

Friday, May 9

9am: NRL (R10) – Newcastle Knights v Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R10) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

There’s back-to-back games on your screen from Down Under on Friday morning. The Titans could end the weekend bottom of the ladder if they’re beaten by the Knights.

Saturday, May 10

6am: NRL (R10) – Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R10) – St George Illawarra Dragons v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R10) – North Queensland Cowboys v Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL

12:00 (midday): Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final – Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors – BBC Red Button

2.30pm: Men’s Challenge Cup semi-final – Hull KR v Catalans Dragons – BBC One/BBC iPlayer

After another three NRL games on Saturday morning, all eyes will be on York’s LNER Community Stadium for the first of the Challenge Cup semi-final double-headers. Super League leaders KR continue their quest of a first major honour in 40 years as they take on Catalans in the first of the men’s semis.

Sunday, May 11

5am: NRL (R10) – Melbourne Storm v Wests Tigers – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R10) – Manly Sea Eagles v Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL

1.45pm: Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final – St Helens v York Valkyrie – BBC Red Button

4.15pm: Men’s Challenge Cup semi-final – Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

After another two back-to-back NRL games on Sunday morning, the last two Challenge Cup semi-finals are played out at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens. Saints’ women are on home soil as they attempt to reach Wembley again, with Warrington then facing Leigh in the men’s semi.