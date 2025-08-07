Rugby League on TV: How to watch all 22 games live this weekend

We’re set for another busy weekend of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with Round 21 taking place in Super League and Round 23 in the NRL.

Notably, the Indigenous Round takes place Down Under this weekend. The round is dedicated to acknowledging the rich culture and contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to the sport, offering a chance to recognise their connection to the game.

As cultural awareness and understanding are promoted, many clubs will don special jerseys, and for the first time ever, the Indigenous round will be marked in the NRLW as well as across the NRL.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 22 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

There’s a real feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, including an international match, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, August 7

10.50am: NRL (R23) – Melbourne Storm v Brisbane Broncos – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R21) – Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Action

As is the case most weeks, there are two games to whet your appetite on Thursday. In the morning, the Storm take on the Broncos where the hosts have a chance to move top of the ladder Down Under, at least temporarily.

Leigh then host Leeds in a meeting of Super League’s third and fifth-placed sides come Thursday evening. A win on home soil would see the Leopards, at least temporarily, move up into the top two!

Friday, August 8

9am: NRL (R23) – Newcastle Knights v Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R23) – Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL

7.45pm: Championship (R21) – Bradford Bulls v Doncaster – 24.7tv Pay Per View

8pm: Super League (R21) – Wakefield Trinity v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R21) – Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports Action​

There are no fewer than five games for you on Friday, with the two in the morning both from Down Under including current table-toppers Canberra’s clash with Manly.

Super League also brings you two games on Friday night, and of course both are 8pm kick-offs, so you’ll have to choose between them or source two screens. Warrington host Wigan in the main event of the evening, but Saints are also in action as they make the trip to Wakefield for the second time this year.

Notably, there’s also action from the Championship which you can stream live. High-flying Bradford host play-off hopefuls Doncaster at Odsal with a 7.45pm kick-off, and you can pay £10 to watch this via a 24.7tv Pay Per View.

Saturday, August 9

3.45am: NRLW (R6) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R23) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R6) – Newcastle Knights v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.15am: NRLW (R6) – Canterbury Bulldogs v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

​8.30am: NRL (R23) – Dolphins v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

​​10.35am: NRL (R23) – Canterbury Bulldogs v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

​​3pm: Super League (R21) – Hull KR v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+​

​​​​​5.30pm: Super League (R21) – Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+​

​​​​​5.30pm: International Women’s Test – Wales v England – S4C YouTube channel

What a feast this is on Saturday, NINE games for you to get your teeth stuck into! You’d have to be a night owl to catch all the action from Down Under, with six games across the NRL and NRLW getting underway before midday including a couple of double-headers.

If it’s British rugby league you’re after though, there’s three games over the course of the afternoon/evening, with two from Super League. After table-toppers Hull KR host Castleford at 3pm, Huddersfield then welcome Castleford at 5.30pm. Neither of those are main games on Sky, so will be behind their red button.

Elsewhere, there’s also an international game you can stream on Saturday evening as England’s women travel to Wales. This will be England’s first game since their defeat to Australia in Las Vegas, and can be streamed on the S4C YouTube channel HERE.

Sunday, August 10

2.50am: NRLW (R6) – Gold Coast Titans v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL​​

4.45am: NRLW (R6) – Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL​​

5am: NRL (R23) – Gold Coast Titans v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R23) – Parramatta Eeels v North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL​​​

9.15am: NRLW (R6) – Parramatta Eeels v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL​​

​​3pm: Super League (R21) – Hull FC v Salford Red Devils – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+​​

​If you’ve not had enough action come Sunday, there’s six games to wrap the weekend up. The first five all come from Down Under and conclude with a double-header which sees the Eels and Cowboys’ men go head-to-head as well as their respective women’s sides.

At 3pm, the last game of the weekend sees play-off hopefuls Hull FC host financially-stricken Salford at the MKM Stadium, with Super League’s bottom club having seen more players depart this week amid their ongoing crisis.