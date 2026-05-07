Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with the Challenge Cup semi-finals taking place this weekend alongside Round 10 of the NRL campaign Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 12 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, May 7

10.50am: NRL (R10) – Dolphins v Canterbury Bulldogs – Watch NRL

With a reduced schedule here in the UK due to Super League pausing, it’s the NRL that takes centre stage for the first part of the weekend, beginning on Thursday morning when the Dolphins take on the Bulldogs.

Friday, May 8

9am: NRL (R10) – Sydney Roosters v Gold Coast Titans – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R10) – North Queensland Cowboys v Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL

Friday morning brings another couple of NRL games in a double-header, with the Roosters hosting the Titans before the Cowboys welcome the Eels.

Saturday, May 9

6am: NRL (R10) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL

8am: NRL (R10) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R10) – Manly Sea Eagles v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

11.30am: Women’s Challenge Cup (SF) – Wigan Warriors v York Valkyrie – BBC Red Button

2.30pm: Men’s Challenge Cup (SF) – St Helens v Wigan Warriors – BBC One

An NRL triple-header gets things started on Saturday morning, with back-to-back-to-back games on your screens! St George host the Knights before the Bunnies face off against Cronulla, while Manly welcome Brisbane in the last of the action Down Under.

Before Saturday morning is over with, the Challenge Cup semi-finals begin here in the UK. The first double-header begins with a women’s tie between holders Wigan and York, which is being streamed, before the men’s tie between Saints and Wigan is live on BBC One. Those two games take place at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

Sunday, May 10

5am: NRL (R10) – Melbourne Storm v Wests Tigers – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R10) – Canberra Raiders v Penrith Panthers – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

1pm: Women’s Challenge Cup (SF) – St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – BBC Red Button

4pm: Men’s Challenge Cup (SF) – Hull KR v Warrington Wolves – BBC Two

There’s another four games for you to get your teeth stuck into on Sunday, starting early doors with an NRL double-header which sees the Storm host Wests before Canberra take on Penrith.

The other Challenge Cup semi-final double-header then comes on Sunday afternoon at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, where a women’s tie between Saints and Leeds kicks things off, streamed by the BBC. The weekend’s action then concludes with the men’s last-four tie between Hull KR and Warrington live on BBC Two.​