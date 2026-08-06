Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 22 taking place in Super League this weekend alongside Round 23 in the NRL and Round 6 in the NRLW.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 23 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, August 6

10.50am: NRL (R23) – Gold Coast Titans v North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL

5.15pm: Women’s Super League (Super 4s) – St Helens v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Sky Sports Mix

8pm: Super League (R22) – St Helens v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

Having been on the wrong end of an 82-12 scoreline last time out, the Cowboys – who are finals hopefuls – kick off the weekend’s action Down Under on Thursday morning away against the Titans

Here in the UK, the Women’s Super League’s mid-season split has come around, and the Super 4s begin this weekend: with Sky showing a game a week. This week, it’s Saints-Wigan with rivalries renewed once again.

It’s a Saints double-header on Thursday, with the men in action on home soil against Super League strugglers Hull FC in one of Sky’s two ‘exclusive’ picks in Round 22.

Friday, August 7

9am: NRL (R23) – New Zealand Warriors v Penrith Pathers – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R23) – Sydney Roosters v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R22) – Castleford Tigers v Hull KR – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R22) – Leigh Leopards v York Knights – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R22) – Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Action

Back-to-back NRL clashes are coming your way on Friday morning, and both are live on Sky, with third hosting first to start as the Wahs welcome Penrith. Sat second going into the weekend, the Roosters then face off against the Bulldogs, another side hopeful of being involved in the finals this term.

All three Super League clashes on Friday night are 8pm kick-offs, so you’ll either have to choose one or find a few screens to keep up with them all at once. Without suspended head coach Ryan Carr, strugglers Castleford face Hull KR while play-off hopefuls Leigh host York.

Both of those games are behind the red button, with a clash of the top two the main pick in the shape of Wakefield-Leeds at Belle Vue, where Trinity have already beaten the Rhinos in the Challenge Cup this season.

Saturday, August 8

3.45am: NRLW (R6) – Canterbury Bulldogs v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R23) – Melbourne Storm v Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R6) – Cronulla Sharks v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.15am: NRLW (R6) – New Zealand Warriors v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R23) – Dolphins v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R23) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

2pm: Super League (R22) – Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

5.30pm: Super League (R22) – Wigan Warriors v Toulouse Olympique – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

6.30pm: Super League (R22) – Bradford Bulls v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

NINE games are available to watch and/or stream live on Saturday, with the first six of those coming from Down Under, split evenly across the NRL and NRLW.

Among the highlights, the Wahs and the Knights square off in the NRLW while in the NRL, the battle of Brisbane sees the Dolphins host the Broncos.

Super League’s action on Saturday begins at 2pm, when Huddersfield host Catalans on a day which will see the Giants confirm their home for 2027. Wigan-Toulouse follows at 5.30pm, with Warrington’s visit to Bradford getting underway an hour later at 6.30pm. All three of those games are behind the red button.

Sunday, August 9

2.35am: NRLW (R6) – Canberra Raiders v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.35am: NRLW (R6) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5am: NRL (R23) – Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R23) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL

9.15am: NRLW (R6) – Sydney Roosters v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

3pm: Championship (R23) – London Broncos v Goole Vikings – London’s YouTube Channel

Five of Sunday’s six games come from Down Under, with three NRLW games on your screens in addition to back-to-back NRL clashes.

The Broncos’ women kick things off against Canberra as they look to maintain their 100% record in the NRLW this season, while in the NRL, the Knights then take on the Raiders’ men with the hope of boosting their finals chances.

There’s no Super League action on Sunday, but the UK’s offering instead comes from the capital as London’s Championship campaign continues at home against Goole. The Broncos, now 20 wins from 20 in the league this term, will stream their meeting with the Vikings live on YouTube.