Rugby League on TV: How to watch Challenge Cup live this weekend including BBC coverage

Rugby league is well and truly back, with the Third Round of the Challenge Cup taking place this weekend alongside some pre-season games Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are five games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in GMT (Greenwich Mean Time)

Friday, February 6

7.30pm: Challenge Cup (R3) – Workington Town v St Helens – ‘The Sportsman’ YouTube channel

The rugby league weekend begins on Friday evening when Super League heavyweights Saints make the trip up to Cumbria, beginning their Challenge Cup campaign against Championship outfit Workington. That’s being streamed live by The Sportsman.

Saturday, February 7

6.30am: NRL (Pre-season) – Canterbury Bulldogs v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports+/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (Pre-season) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports+/Watch NRL

3pm: Challenge Cup (R3) – Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos – ‘The Sportsman’ YouTube channel

Before Saturday’s Challenge Cup offering, there are two NRL pre-season games to feast on back-to-back. After the Bulldogs have taken on the Cowboys, the Knights will attempt to slay the Dragons.

Saturday afternoon sees cup action return to your screen here in the UK, again via The Sportsman, with Widnes hosting Leeds at the DCBL Stadium. The pair haven’t met since the Vikings’ relegation from Super League at the end of 2018.

Sunday, February 8

3pm: Challenge Cup (R3) – London Broncos v Bradford Bulls – BBC iPlayer

Rounding off the weekend, there’s another cup tie: and this one is a BIGGY! The new-look London get their first chance to go up against Super League opposition in the form of newly-promoted Bradford. On home soil, plenty are tipping the Broncos to pull off an upset live on the BBC, who will stream the game on the iPlayer, Red Button and online.