Rugby league on TV: How to watch all 11 games live this weekend including Challenge Cup, 1895 Cup finals

We’re set for another busy weekend of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with Round 14 taking place in the NRL and 2025’s Challenge Cup finals day staged here in the UK.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are 11 games available to watch or stream over the course of the coming weekend!

There’s a feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Monday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, June 5

10.50am: NRL (R14) – Newcastle Knights v Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL

There’s just the one game on Thursday to whet your appetite, and it comes Down Under as the Knights – who have lost three of their last four matches – host Manly.

Friday, June 6

9am: NRL (R14) – Melbourne Storm v North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R14) – Dolphins v St George Illawarra Dragons – Watch NRL

Friday morning provides two more NRL clashes, with the Storm and the Cowboys squaring off first before the Dolphins welcome St George. The first of those games is a meeting between two of the sides occupying a play-off spot pre-round.

Saturday, June 7

8.30am: NRL (R14) – Cronulla Sharks v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R14) – Brisbane Broncos v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

11.45am: Women’s Challenge Cup final – Wigan Warriors v St Helens – BBC Two/BBC iPlayer

3pm: Men’s Challenge Cup final – Hull KR v Warrington Wolves – BBC One/BBC iPlayer

5.45pm: 1895 Cup final – Featherstone Rovers v York – SuperLeague+

Before finals day rolls around at Wembley, you’ll have chance to watch a full NRL game and a bit of another.

But the main attraction comes in the three-parter under the arch, which begins at 11.45am with a first-ever meeting between Wigan and Saints at the new Wembley as their women’s sides do battle with silverware on the line.

Hull KR will then look to end their 40-year wait for a major honour as they take on Warrington in the Men’s Challenge Cup final (3pm KO), before the 1895 Cup final between Championship pair Featherstone and York wraps the day up (5.45pm KO).

You could be sat in front of the TV for around 12 hours non-stop there, and we aren’t going to argue against you doing so!

Sunday, June 8

5am: NRL (R14) – Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R14) – Wests Tigers v Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL

If you fancy an early start on Sunday, there’s two more NRL battles for you to get your teeth stuck into. The Raiders could, at least temporarily, go top of the ladder if they’re able to overcome Souths.

Reigning champions Penrith will then aim to leapfrog opponents Wests down the other end of the table.

Monday, June 9

7am: NRL (R14) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL

There’s even some Monday morning rugby league being served up from Down Under as the Bulldogs, who currently lead the way in the NRL, host the Eels. They could find themselves bottom of the ladder come the end of the weekend.