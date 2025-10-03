Rugby League on TV: How to watch all 9 games live this weekend including BBC play-off coverage

We’re set for another busy weekend of rugby league action on both sides of the globe, with the Super League semi-finals and the NRL Grand Final all taking place.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are nine games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend.

There’s a real feast of rugby league to get stuck into over the next few days, so here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Friday, October 3

8pm: Super League Play-off SF – Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

There’s just the one game on Friday, but boy does it promise to be a belter, especially after this week’s events including a certain Derek Beaumont.

The Battle of the Borough 2025 Part IIII sees the Leopards head to The Brick Community Stadium to take on neighbours Wigan, with a spot at Old Trafford on the line.

This pair met at the same stage last year and the Warriors sent Leigh packing in style, so there’s potentially revenge to be had.

Saturday, October 4

12.30pm: National Conference League Division 1 Play-off Final – Ince Rose Bridge v Stanningley – YouTube

2.30pm: National Conference League Premier Division Grand Final – Siddal v West Hull – YouTube

5.30pm: Super League Play-off SF – Hull KR v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/BBC Two

The other Super League semi-final takes place on Saturday evening, but before then, you’ve got the chance to show some love for the community game.

Courtesy of David Gray’s YouTube channel, you’ll be able to watch both the play-off final in the NCL Division 1, and then the Grand Final in the NCL’s Premier Division.

And then come 5.30pm, it’s over to Craven Park, where Hull KR will hope to keep their dreams of a treble alive. They’ll need to get past Paul Wellens’ side to book a trip to Old Trafford next weekend, and as Leeds found out last time out, you can never write off the Saints.

Sunday, October 5

3.20am: State Championship – New Zealand Warriors Reserves v Burleigh Bears – Watch NRL

6am: NRLW Grand Final – Sydney Roosters v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

9.30am: NRL Grand Final – Melbourne Storm v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

2pm: Championship Grand Final – York v Toulouse Olympique – The Sportsman’s YouTube channel

5.30pm: Women’s Super League Grand Final – Wigan Warriors v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

Sunday brings you no fewer than five games, and to make it even sweeter, every single one of those is a final with a huge amount on the line.

Kicking things off in the early hours, it’s the State Championship as the best of New South Wales and Queensland – at club level – go at it to be crowned the national second-grade champions. The Wahs’ reserves won the NSW Cup this term, while Burleigh reigned supreme in the Queensland Cup. Now for the ultimate showdown between the pair.

Then comes a double-header of Grand Finals, with the NRLW up first as the Roosters take on the Broncos. The Roosters are aiming to go back-to-back, but the Broncos have already beaten them in two NRLW Grand Finals previously. Tantalising.

The NRL Grand Final between the Storm and the Broncos follows, with a name other than ‘Penrith Panthers’ set to be crowned Aussie kings for the first time since 2020! Storm won it that year, and the Broncos haven’t been champions since ’06.

​You can have a bit of a break after that mouthwatering clash, but come 2pm, you won’t want to miss this one as attention turns to the LNER Community Stadium. York are aiming to complete a treble in the second tier, but have to get past Toulouse to do so, with this clash potentially deciding who gets promoted to Super League as well as who is crowned champions. Ooft.

And rounding things off, you can enjoy the Women’s Super League’s two best sides battling it out for glory at The Brick Community Stadium in their Grand Final. As we near the end of a phenomenal campaign for them, Wigan have already sealed two major honours: and are hoping to get past rivals Saints to seal a second-ever WSL title.

What a weekend this promises to be!