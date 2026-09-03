Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Round 26 taking place in Super League as the regular NRL season concludes with Round 27 this weekend and Round 10 rolls around in the NRLW.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 23 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, September 3

10.50am: NRL (R27) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Brisbane Broncos – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R26) – Bradford Bulls v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

The final weekend of the regular season in the NRL begins on Thursday morning with a clash between two clubs that have little but pride to play for as the Bulldogs host the Broncos.

It’s a similar vibe as the penultimate round of the regular Super League season begins come 8pm, with basement boys Bradford welcoming fellow strugglers Cas to Odsal. Defeat here for the Bulls would surely mean they take the wooden spoon.

Friday, September 4

9am: NRL (R27) – Gold Coast Titans v Dolphins – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R27) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Action/Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Watch NRL

6pm: Super League (R26) – Toulouse Olympique v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R26) – Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R26) – Leigh Leopards v St Helens – Sky Sports Action/Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Super League+

The Dolphins are guaranteed of a top-four finish, and round things off on the road against the Titans on Friday morning before the Sydney derby takes place between the Bunnies and the Roosters.

Hull FC’s visit to Toulouse kicks things off in Super League on Friday evening at 6pm before two games get underway at 8pm, meaning you’ll have to choose between them or locate a couple of screens.

Victory for Hull KR at home against in-form Huddersfield would see them cement a play-off spot, with that clash behind Sky’s Red Button. Friday night’s main games sees Leigh host Saints – and the visitors must win this to keep their top six hopes alive.

Saturday, September 5

3.45am: NRLW (R10) – New Zealand Warriors v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R27) – New Zealand Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles – Sky Sports Action/Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R10) – North Queensland Cowboys v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.15am: NRLW (R10) – Newcastle Knights v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R27) – North Queensland Cowboys v Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R27) – Cronulla Sharks v Melbourne Storm – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Championship (R26) – London Broncos v Swinton Lions – London’s YouTube Channel

3pm: Super League (R26) – Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves – BBC Two/Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Super League+

5.15pm: Women’s Super League (Super 4s) – Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Mix

5.30pm: Super League (R26) – Catalans Dragons v York Knights – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

8pm: Super League (R26) – Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports Action/Sky Sports+ TV Channel

We’re not sure anybody needs this much rugby league in their lives at once, but Saturday brings ELEVEN (11) games on your screens.

The first six come from Down Under, split evenly between the NRL and NRLW.

In the men’s competition, the Wahs – who top the ladder on points difference over Penrith heading into this final round – conclude on home soil against Manly. Whatever happens, they’ll have to wait until Sunday to discover whether they win the Minor Premiership.

There’s Championship action live on YouTube for free come 3pm as London – who have already won the League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup – concluding their regular season campaign at home against lowly Swinton.

A clash between high-flying Warrington and Wakefield at Belle Vue is also at 3pm, and live on BBC Two, this one kickstarts back-to-back-to-back Super League encounters. Catalans-York is at 5.3opm, before the BIG one at Headingley at 8pm as Leeds and Wigan do battle in a clash which looks set to decide where the League Leaders’ Shield ends up.

If that Catalans-York clash doesn’t take your fancy, Sky will show a clash between Wigan and Leeds’ women at Headingley (5.30pm KO). The Warriors have already sealed the League Leaders’ Shield and a spot in the Grand Final, but the Rhinos would mathematically guarantee home advantage in their play-off against St Helens or York Valkyrie if they avoided defeat here.

Sunday, September 6

2.50am: NRLW (R10) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R10) – Wests Tigers v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5am: NRL (R27) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Parramatta Eels – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R27) – Penrith Panthers v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Action/Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Watch NRL

9.15am: NRLW (R10) – Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

There are no Super League games on Sunday, and none of the Championship’s play-off clashes are being shown live, so all of the action comes Down Under – with five matches on your screens.

Three of those come in the NRLW, including a clash between third and second on the ladder heading into Round 10 as Wests host the Titans.

Wests’ men also take centre stage in the NRL, though that’s due to their opponents being Penrith – who will head into their Round 27 clash knowing what they need to do to win the Minor Premiership.

If the Wahs win their game on Saturday, the Panthers will know how many points they need to win this clash against Wests by to top the ladder. If the Wahs were to lose, the Panthers would just have to avoid defeat here to finish the year top of the tree.