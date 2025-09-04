It’s the final round of the regular season in the NRL, and Super League is also reaching the play-offs at a rapid pace – which means every game this weekend is worth tuning into.

In total, there are a staggering 21 games available to watch between Thursday and Sunday this week, and plenty of ways to get your rugby league fix.

Here’s how to watch everything.

Thursday September 4

10:50am: NRL (R27) – Brisbane Broncos v Melbourne Storm – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R25) – Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports+ Red Button

8pm: Super League (R25) – Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button

It’s the final round of the NRL’s regular season, and it starts with a cracker between Brisbane and Melbourne live on Sky on Thursday morning. After that, there are two Round 25 Super League ties – one involving top-two chasing Leeds Rhinos. Both are red button offerings, with the main Sky games coming later in the weekend.

Friday September 5

8:40am: NRLW (R10) – Sydney Roosters v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL

9am: NRL (R27) – Manly Sea Eagles v New Zealand Warriors – Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R27) – Sydney Roosters v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL

5:30pm: WSL – St Helens v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

8pm: Super League (R25) – Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Red Button

8pm: Super League (R25) – St Helens v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

Onto Friday, where there are no fewer than six games available to watch from four competitions. There are back-to-back games in the morning on Sky; one from the NRLW, and one from the NRL.

Then in the early-evening you can watch a huge derby between St Helens and Wigan in the WSL before the men take centre stage later on. Castleford also face Wakefield on a red button game.

Saturday September 6

3:45am: NRLW (R10) – St George v North Queensland – Watch NRL

6am: NRL (R27) – St George v Penrith Panthers – Watch NRL

8:15am: NRLW (R10) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8:30am: NRL (R27) – Gold Coast Titans v Wests Tigers – Watch NRL

10:35am: NRL (R27) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Cronulla Sharks – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL​​

3pm: Super League (R25) – Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ Red Button

Six more games on Saturday which includes rugby league live from the early hours in the UK through to the evening. That features three NRL games and two from the NRLW.

There is also Warrington v Leigh, which is a red button offering again on Sky.​

Sunday September 7

2:50am: NRLW (R10) – New Zealand Warriors v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4:45am: NRLW (R10) – Newcastle Knights v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5am: NRL (R27) – The Dolphins v Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL

7:05am: NRL (R27) – Parramatta Eels v Newcastle Knights – Watch NRL

9:15am: NRLW (R10) – Parramatta Eels v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL​​

3pm: Super League (R25) – Hull KR v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ Main Channel

The weekend finishes off with another six games! For the early risers – or perhaps the night owls – in the UK, the action begins before 3am with more NRLW action and rolls through to the conclusion of the NRL regular season.

But the weekend is definitely not over: with a huge Hull derby to round it all off!