It’s a busy weekend in the world of rugby league – and more so than usual, with the launch of the 2025 NRLW season.

That, coupled with a bumper round in Super League and five huge games in the NRL, means there is a whopping 18 games available to watch over the coming days.

Here’s how you can catch it all..

Thursday, July 3

10.45am: NRLW (R1) – Cronulla Sharks v Parramatta Eels – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R17) – Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports+ Red Button

The weekend begins on Thursday with the start of a new competition, the 2025 NRLW season. Cronulla take on Parramatta at 10:45am UK time – and it’s on Sky Sports.

Then that evening, Round 17 of Super League begins with a big West Yorkshire derby at the bottom as Castleford host Huddersfield.

Friday, July 4

8.40am: NRLW (R1) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

11am: NRL (R18) – Canterbury Bulldogs v Brisbane Broncos – Watch NRL

8pm: Super League (R17) – Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R17) – Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports+ Red Button

Four more games on Friday, including a double-header in the NRL and NRLW, both including Canterbury. The men’s side face Brisbane, while the women’s side take on Newcastle.

Then there’s a double helping of Super League in the evening. The big local derby between Leigh and Wigan is the main Sky Sports pick, with Salford versus Warrington on the red button.

Saturday, July 5

3.45am: NRLW (R1) – Brisbane Broncos v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R1) – Canberra Raiders v St George-Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.15am: NRLW (R1) – North Queensland Cowboys v Gold Coast Titans – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R18) – Canberra Raiders v St George-Illawarra Dragons – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R18) – North Queensland Cowboys v Melbourne Storm – Sky Sports+ Main Channel/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R17) – Hull FC v St Helens – Sky Sports+ Red Button

5pm: Championship (R15) – Toulouse v Doncaster – YouTube

5.30pm: Super League (R17) – Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports+ Red Button

There are a staggering EIGHT games available to watch on Saturday, starting in the early hours of the morning with three games from the opening round of the NRLW.

The last of those games overlaps with the men’s NRL clash between the Raiders and the Dragons, before a second game that morning as the Cowboys take on the Storm.

In the afternoon, Super League continues as Hull host St Helens and Wakefield host Catalans – while at 5pm, for those outside the UK, there is a YouTube stream of Toulouse versus Doncaster from the south of France.

Sunday, July 6

2.50am: NRLW (R1) – Sydney Roosters v New Zealand Warriors – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5am: NRL (R18) – Sydney Roosters v Wests Tigers – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R18) – Manly Sea Eagles v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Sky Sports Main Event/Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R17) – Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos – Sky Sports Action

The weekend comes to a conclusion with four more games. The opening round of the NRLW season comes to a close in the early hours of the morning, before two more games from the men’s competition.

Then that afternoon, it’s the game of the round in Super League as league leaders Hull KR take on Leeds Rhinos.