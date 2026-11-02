The 2026 Rugby League World Cup continues at a pace Down Under, with semi-finals taking place in both the men’s and women’s tournaments as the group stage in the wheelchair edition is wrapped up.

There are 12 games available to watch or stream live over the course of the week in the international showpiece, all taking place in Australia.

Premier Sports are the broadcast partner of the World Cup. For details of how you can access the service via a subscription, see HERE.

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

Tuesday, November 3

12am: Wheelchair (Group B) – France v New Zealand – Premier Player

2.30am: Wheelchair (Group B) – Australia v Scotland – Premier Player

5am: Wheelchair (Group A) – Ireland v Wales – Premier Player

7.30am: Wheelchair (Group A) – England v USA – Premier Sports 1/Premier Player

This week brings a quickfire double of wheelchair action as the group stage concludes. Round two takes place on Tuesday, starting in Group B.

France and Australia already have two competition points on the board and don’t play one another here, so could both book their semi-final spots.

It’s the same story in Group A, with Round 1 winners Ireland and England able to book their spots in the last-four.

Friday, November 6

12am: Wheelchair (Group B) – Scotland v New Zealand – Premier Player

2.30am: Wheelchair (Group A) – Wales v USA – Premier Player

6am: Wheelchair (Group A) – England v Ireland – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

8.30am: Wheelchair (Group B) – France v Australia – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

However the land lies in the wheelchair tournament after Round 2, the group stage will conclude on Friday – where the two Group B clashes sandwich those in Group A.

At the very least, top spot in both groups will be up for grabs.

Saturday, November 7

6.45am: Women’s (Semi-Final) – New Zealand v Samoa – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

9.05am: Men’s (Semi-Final) – Tonga v New Zealand – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

Come the weekend, the women’s and men’s tournaments take centre stage, with this first semi-final double-header taking place at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

The Kiwi Ferns and Fetū Samoa, with a New Zealand win required for the nation to maintain their record of having made every Women’s Rugby League World Cup final.

Saturday’s men’s semi-final looks set to be a HUGE clash, with Tonga going up against the Kiwis. Kristian Woolf’s side won all three of their group games, including against England, with New Zealand having arguably looked the strongest side in the men’s tournament so far. This promises to be a cracker!

Sunday, November 8

6.55am: Women’s (Semi-Final) – Australia v Fiji – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

9.05am: Men’s (Semi-Final) – Australia v Samoa – Premier Sports 2/Premier Player

Attention switches to the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Sunday, when the Jillaroos and the Kangaroos are both in action – with both defending their World Cup crowns.

Jess Skinner’s side first take on Fiji in the women’s competition knowing victory would provide them with the opportunity to win a fourth consecutive World Cup next weekend.

In the men’s competition, Kevin Walters’ side are also attempting to bring a fourth consecutive World Cup to Australia. At the last-four stage, Samoa stand in their way of a place in next weekend’s showpiece final.