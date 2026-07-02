Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Magic Weekend taking place in Super League this weekend alongside the NRLW season beginning and Round 18 in the NRL!

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 18 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Sunday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

Thursday, July 2

10.45am: NRLW (R1) – Cronulla Sharks v Newcastle Knights – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

There is just a solitary game on Thursday owing to Super League all taking place over two days.

That game sees the Sharks lock horns with the Knights in the opening round of this year’s NRLW – and it’s one of the Sky-exclusive picks for the weekend.

Friday, July 3

11am: NRLW (R1) – Penrith Panthers v South Sydney Rabbitohs – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

It’s the same story on Friday, with one NRLW game for your viewing pleasure as the Panthers and the Rabbitohs do battle on Sky Sports Action, with an 11am start.

But from there, things really get interesting and busy!

Saturday, July 4

3.45am: NRLW (R1) – Gold Coast Titans v Sydney Roosters – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

6.15am: NRLW (R1) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Canberra Raiders – Sky Sports Action/Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

8.15am: NRLW (R1) – Brisbane Broncos v North Queensland Cowboys – Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

8.30am: NRL (R18) – St George Illawarra Dragons v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Watch NRL

10.35am: NRL (R18) – Brisbane Broncos v Cronulla Sharks – Watch NRL

12.30pm: Super League (R17: Magic Weekend) – Huddersfield Giants v York Knights – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

3pm: Super League (R17: Magic Weekend) – Hull KR v Hull FC – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

5.30pm: Super League (R17: Magic Weekend) – Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R17: Magic Weekend) – Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action

There are a whopping NINE matches from three different competitions on Saturday – with near enough non-stop rugby league for around 18 hours!

A triple-header from the NRLW gets us underway with the weekend in style, before there are two fixtures that take place in the NRL. They include the reigning champions Brisbane taking on Cronulla.

Then there are four Super League games back-to-back as Magic Weekend is held simultaneously in England and France!

Sunday, July 5

2.50am: NRLW (R1) – Parramatta Eels v Wests Tigers – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

4.45am: NRLW (R1) – New Zealand Warriors v Canterbury Bulldogs – Sky Sports Mix/Watch NRL

5am: NRL (R18) – Parramatta Eels v Manly Sea Eagles – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R18) – Newcastle Knights v Dolphins – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

12.30pm: Super League (R17: Magic Weekend) – Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

3pm: Super League (R17: Magic Weekend) – Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

5.30pm: Super League (R17: Magic Weekend) – Wigan Warriors v St Helens – Sky Sports+ TV Channel/Sky Sports Action

It’s just as busy again on Sunday. The opening round of the NRLW concludes as well as two more NRL games, with all four live on Sky Sports.

Then it’s day two of Magic, taking us all the way through to around 7:30pm on Sunday evening. Strap yourselves in; it’s going to be some weekend.

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