Rugby league continues at a pace in 2026, with Rivals Round taking place in Super League this Easter weekend alongside Round 5 of the NRL campaign Down Under.

For those who want to spend their weekend glued to the TV, you’re in luck: there are a whopping 15 games available to watch or stream over the coming weekend!

Here’s a look at all of the broadcast information you’ll need between now and Monday…

*Please note: All times stated are kick-off times and are stated in BST (British Summer Time)

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Thursday, April 2

10am: NRL (R5) – Dolphins v Manly Sea Eagles – Watch NRL

The Easter weekend gets underway on Thursday morning with an NRL clash between the Dolphins and Manly, with this the Sea Eagles’ first outing since the departure of head coach Anthony Seibold.

Friday, April 3 (Good Friday)

6.05am: NRL (R5) – South Sydney Rabbitohs v Canterbury Bulldogs – Watch NRL

10am: NRL (R5) – Penrith Panthers v Melbourne Storm – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

12.30pm: Super League (R7) – Hull KR v Hull FC – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action

3pm: Super League (R7) – St Helens v Wigan Warriors – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action

8pm: Super League (R7) – Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos – BBC Red Button/BBC iPlayer/Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Relax as the lord would want you to on Good Friday and tune into FIVE mouthwatering rugby league match-ups. Down Under, there’s a double-header early doors as Souths hosts the Bulldogs and two heavyweights meet as Penrith take on the Storm.

The action does not stop there as there are three Super League derbies coming your way as part of Rivals Round. The Hull derby is up first, and then comes Sky’s main event as Saints and Wigan square off.

Once that’s done and dusted, you’ll have some time to say hello to the family before the first Bradford-Leeds Super League clash in more than a decade. The BBC are streaming that one live from Odsal.

Saturday, April 4 (Easter Saturday)

7.30am: NRL (R5) – St George Illawarra Dragons v North Queensland Cowboys – Watch NRL

9.35am: NRL (R5) – Gold Coast Titans v Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Action/Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R7) – Huddersfield Giants v York Knights – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

3pm: Super League (R7) – Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

6pm: Super League (R7) – Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Once again there are back-to-back NRL games for you to get your teeth stuck into on Saturday morning. St George welcome the Cowboys before the Titans tussle with the Broncos.

You’ll have to choose between two Super League games on Saturday afternoon which both kick off at the same time (because why wouldn’t they?!) unless you get can get your hands on a couple of screens. Huddersfield-York and Warrington-Leigh are your options. The all-French affair between Catalans-Toulouse then comes at 6pm, and all three are behind Sky’s Red Button.

Sunday, April 5 (Easter Sunday)

5am: NRL (R5) – Cronulla Sharks v New Zealand Warriors – Watch NRL

7.05am: NRL (R5) – Newcastle Knights v Canberra Raiders – Watch NRL

3pm: Super League (R7) – Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity – Sky Sports+ Red Button/Super League+

Waking up early on Easter Sunday might be a bit like rising from the dead depending on the Saturday night you’ve enjoyed, but make sure you do get up in time to catch the back-to-back NRL clashes.

Rest assured, you’ll have plenty of time for a nap once they’re over before rivals Cas and Wakey go up against one another at The Jungle come 3pm in Super League.

Monday, April 6 (Easter Monday)

7am: NRL (R5) – Parramatta Eels v Wests Tigers – Watch NRL

The Easter weekend just keeps on giving, and come Monday morning, you’ll have chance to wind down as you enjoy one last rugby league game. Parramatta take on Wests in that one with a 7am start.