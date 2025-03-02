Rugby League in Vegas: Assessing the five Super League teams likeliest to head to Sin City in 2026

Super League’s first venture to Las Vegas was a resounding success, with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves taking to the field at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday evening. Now, hype is already beginning to grow ahead of the 2026 edition of an event which is already a firm fan-favourite.

2024 saw only NRL sides head to Sin City, but this year, Warrington and Wigan joined them there as well as England’s women, who took on the Jillaroos in what was a first between the two nations since 2017.

Reports suggest that next year’s World Club Challenge will take place in the new rugby league hotbed and further Super League sides are expected to be invited too.

So, who could be the next from Super League to take on the newest rugby league pilgrimage to Las Vegas?

Well, wonder no more, as Love Rugby League assesses the five leading contenders to hit the strip in 2026…

Front-runners: Leeds Rhinos and St Helens

An action shot from a Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens in Round 5 of the 2024 Super League season

You’d imagine juggernauts Leeds and Saints are the next teams on the Vegas waiting list given their size and stature in the game.

There’s no doubt that the Rhinos and those on Merseyside will have watched on with envy on Saturday evening as Wigan and Wire took to the field at the Allegiant Stadium.

Rumours are already beginning to emerge that they are the next Super League cabs off the rank for Sin City, and you can’t imagine they’ll be far off the mark.

In the mix: Hull KR

Another team being thrown around the Vegas conversation for next year are Hull KR.

The Robins’ rapid growth to the top table of the British game has earned them high plaudits, and as a result, they are now one of the clubs being namechecked ahead of the 2026 edition of the event.

KR’s fanbase would no doubt flock to Sin City if given the opportunity, and you’d imagine they’d serve a great advert for Super League if they got the call.

Willie Peters’ side are one of the strongest sides in Super League and would serve as a great advert for the division if they got the call-up.

Outside bet: Leigh Leopards

Keanan Brand (left) celebrates a try for Leigh Leopards in 2025

Super League’s resident party animals, there’s no doubt that Leigh already have the pizzaz to match Las Vegas, and you can bet your bottom dollar that Derek Beaumont will be front of the campaign to get his Leopards there sooner rather than later.

Say what you want about Leigh, but there are few better in Super League about generating hype, whatever that may be around.

One of the biggest clubs in Super League? Not historically, certainly, but those Leopards have been roaring since their return to the top-flight.

Surely not: Wakefield Trinity

They couldn’t, could they? Like KR and Leigh, Wakefield have really taken everything up a notch since their relegation to the Championship with new owner Matt Ellis taking over and transforming things both on and off the field at Belle Vue.

We think it’s INCREDIBLY unlikely they’ll be in the mix for Vegas in 2026, but if this growth continues, don’t be surprised to see their name in the hat in years to come.

We should clarify as we round off that we didn’t take Wigan or Warrington into account for Vegas in 2026 on account of being the two there this year. Both could be in the mix to be involved via the World Club Challenge, if that comes to fruition.