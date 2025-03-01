Rugby league icon Matty Johns has waxed lyrical over Peter V’landys, saying the NRL chief getting involved in Super League – as has been hinted at previously – would be ‘unbelievable’.

V’landys has been in position as the chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) since October 2019 having served as part of the Commission since February 2018.

Over the last few weeks and months, reports have circulated once again of the NRL’s desire to take control of Super League, with plenty on both sides of the globe in favour of that happening.

There’s still a long, long way to go before anything like that comes to fruition: but now, Johns has thrown his weight behind the idea of getting V’landys in particular involved in the British game.

Rugby league icon backs NRL chief for ‘unbelievable’ Super League involvement

Having played in both the NRL and Super League, 53-year-old Johns has now established himself as one of the leading voices on the game in the media Down Under.

The former New South Wales and Australia representative will form part of Fox Sports’ coverage of this weekend’s rugby league extravaganza in Las Vegas.

And ahead of the history-making clash between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, he appeared on Sky Sports, waxing lyrical over V’landys.

Johns said: “There’s no better administrator in world sport. What he has done for the game is just remarkable.

“We were one of the first sports to get going during Covid, and every year it (the NRL) gets strong and stronger.

“He’s a can-do man, and the AFL (Australian Football League)’s worst nightmare.

“He would be unbelievable to go over there for a three or six-month stint… for the English game, it would be unbelievable.

“He can get where water can’t.”

‘I think we need to do more for both competitions’

Saturday evening’s game in Sin City marks the first time a Super League clash will ever have been played on US soil, but also marks the first event partnering with the NRL.

Vegas is an NRL-led occasion, and there will be two Round 1 fixtures from Australia’s competition played at the Allegiant Stadium following Wigan and Warrington’s clash, sandwiched between an international Test between England’s women and the Jillaroos.

Detailing his excitement, Johns explained: “I said last year, it’s the best thing I’ve been involved in as a game. This year, it’s gone to another level, particularly with Wigan and Warrington fans. They have been incredible.

“I grew up watching Challenge Cup finals, Kangaroos tours, and I’ve got a great affection for the English game.

“I think we need to do more for both competitions, unite a little but more, and this is the first step I reckon.

“I’ve heard reports today that the city of Las Vegas actually wants to extend (the contract to host games).

“It’s a five-year contract (already), but they want more. It’s brought a lot of money to this city.”