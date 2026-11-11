England duo nominated for rugby league Golden Boot awards as full list revealed

England duo Rob Hawkins and Joe Coyd have been nominated for the IRL Golden Boot award – with players from eight different countries on the respective lists.

The men’s list features a mouthwatering showdown between Reece Walsh and Kalyn Ponga, with both named ahead of Sunday’s men’s final.

But there is England representation across the entirety of the awards, which will be revealed on Thursday evening in Wollongong.

Men’s Golden Boot nominees

Walsh and Ponga are the headline attractions in the men’s award, with both shortlisted to be crowned the best international player in the world game.

They will clash this weekend in the final at Suncorp Stadium in a mouthwatering showdown, but will go head-to-head for the Golden Boot award 72 hours earlier.

Tonga centre Rob Toia is also nominated after a breakthrough tournament for the Mate Ma’ta. Samoa forward Francis Manuleleua is also on the list – while there is another Kiwis star nominated after Casey McLean was given the nod after a remarkable try-scoring tournament.

However, Walsh and Ponga are undoubtedly the favourites.

Women’s Golden Boot Nominees

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Australia’s Jillaroos are the dominant nation in the shortlist for the women’s award.

Three of their star-studded side are nominated, with fullback Tamika Upton, forward Olivia Kernick and winger Abbi Church on the shortlist.

Kiwi Ferns half-back Raecene McGregor is also on the list, having won the Golden Boot at the last World Cup in 2022. Fullback Abi Nicholls and centre Stacey Waaka are also nominated.

Fetu Samoa utility Evania Isa’ako and Fiji Bulikula playmaker Luisa Yaranamua are the other two player on the women’s list.

Wheelchair Golden Boot nominees

England’s nominations come on the wheelchair list, the discipline they still appear to be the masters of.

Superstar Rob Hawkins, who has lit up the tournament once again in 2026 and last year became the first player in any discipline to win Golden Boot awards in back-to-back years, is bidding to make it a hat-trick after once again being included. He is on the list with his team-mate, Joe Cold.

France’s star player, Jeremy Bourson, is one of three French players nominated alongside Nicolas Clausells and Dany Denuwelaere.

Meanwhile, Ireland captain Joe Calcott and Wheelaroos pair Bayley McKenna and Adam Tannock are also nominated – but it would be a major surprise if the winner did not come from either of the two finalists.