Two rugby league trailblazers have been formally recognised in the King’s New Year’s Honours List and, as expected, there is no Knighthood for Kevin Sinfield.

Sinfield was overlooked once again due to the rules surrounding the honours system, meaning he was in reality never likely to be made a Sir despite raising millions for MND charities.

But there are two very deserving honours, as Tara Jones and Julia Lee are both made MBEs.

Lee is a huge trailblazer for women in rugby league, having been the first female referee to officiate games involves males at open age levels. She refereed over 500 games.

Jones, who started her career as a player with St Helens, has also transitioned to officiating and has already taken charge of a League One match at professional level. She has since become a full-time match official and operated as a touch judge in Super League.

And both have been honoured for their services to rugby league. RFL interim chair Nigel Wood said: “On behalf of the everyone in the Rugby League family, I wish to extend my congratulations to Julia and Tara for these thoroughly deserved awards.

“Julia Lee is a pioneer having become the first woman in the UK to referee male players at open age level. By her retirement, she had officiated 500 games – to date no woman in the UK has surpassed this achievement.

“Julia’s presence as a female referee was an unusual sight in Rugby League when she started in the late-1980s, but the pathway is now well-trodden and that is due to her dedication and service. She has continued her efforts away from the field by shining a light on the history of Women in Rugby League, most recently through the ‘Life with the Lionesses’ project.

“Tara Jones had a distinguished playing career where she became the first women’s Rugby League player to score a try at Wembley Stadium in the 2023 Challenge Cup Final, and has continued her trailblazing efforts as a full-time member of the Match Officials department.

“She made history by refereeing her first Betfred League One match in 2024 and serving as a touch judge in several Betfred Super League fixtures. In her new role, Tara also serves as an ambassador for female officials, focusing on recruiting and developing a new cohort of women in officiating.”

Julia Lee said: “Rugby League has always played an important role in my life, from my early days on the terraces at Craven Park watching Hull Kingston Rovers, where I found my tribe.

“I feel incredibly fortunate that, for the majority of my career, I have been able to volunteer and work within Rugby League and play a part in making a difference for so many people.

“I realised early on that sport—particularly Rugby League—has the power to reach communities that are often neglected or disenfranchised. ”

Tara Jones said: “Receiving an MBE is an absolute honour and a status I never imagined holding. I am truly humbled and accept it with immense pride, but this is not just for me personally.

“It represents the wider game gaining further recognition – particularly the growth and development of women’s and girls’ Rugby League over the years. That progress reflects the collective efforts of everyone involved, including all at the RFL, players, coaches, match officials, staff, and all advocates of women’s sport.

“As a former international and Women’s Super League player, current coach and now full-time match official I hope to continue paving the way in rugby league by showing that you can pursue your aspirations and that opportunities exist for everyone, regardless of role or background.

“In particular, I hope this encourages females to not only take up officiating but to do so with belief that it is possible to officiate at the highest level in both the men’s and women’s game.”