After months of waiting, the venues and dates for this year’s Ashes series have finally been confirmed by the Rugby Football League and RL Commercial.

England will take on Australia in a huge three-match series on home soil for the first time in over 20 years later this autumn, as the reigning world champions face Shaun Wane’s side.

It promises to be a huge occasion that will likely captivate the attention of the rugby league nation and beyond – with hopes high all three games could potentially sell out.

Here’s all the details about all three Ashes Tests, where you can watch – and where they’ll be played.

First Test

Saturday 25 October

Wembley Stadium: 2:30pm

Live on BBC One

The series begins in the capital, with the first Test taking place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 25 October.

The home of the Challenge Cup final since 1929, Wembley has also played host to some epic international rugby league ties including both England and the Kangaroos down the years.

And it will be the venue for the series opener this year as England look to get off to a great start.

Second Test

Saturday 1 November

Bramley-Moore Dock: 2:30pm

Live on BBC One

After London, it’s back up north we go, specifically to one of the most incredible venues in the country: Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

That will officially open later this summer in time for the next Premier League season but rugby league will become one of the first events outside of football to be held there when it plays host to the second Test of the series.

Like the first game, it will be on BBC One with a 2:30pm kick-off. Will the series be decided there, or will one team level it up at 1-1?

Third Test

Saturday 8 November

AMT Headingley: 2:30pm

Live on BBC One

The series concludes in Leeds, back in rugby league’s heartlands, with AMT Headingley the venue for a possible Ashes decider.

Like the other games, it is on a Saturday – this time November 8 – with a 2:30pm kick-off slot on BBC One once again.

There have been some questions around why Headingley is the choice for the third and final Test. Here’s an explainer..

