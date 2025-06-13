The long-awaited return of rugby league to games consoles will arrive next month, after confirmation of the release date of Rugby League 26.

Rugby League Commercial and developer Big Ant Studios have officially confirmed that the game will be launched on July 17 this year, and will be available on a multitude of platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

It is the first release of a rugby league video game since 2017, a staggering eight years when Rugby League Live 4 was released, followed by a special World Cup version later in that year.

But this year’s version will have a new name and a new look for various reasons.

The game is fully licensed and features teams and competitions from both Super League and the NRL – but it will also include the Women’s Super League for the very first time.

That means the likes of Jodie Cunningham and Amy Hardcastle will make their video game debuts, with Cunningham one of two cover stars for the UK edition of the game alongside Wigan Warriors superstar Junior Nsemba.

“Rugby League deserves a world-class video game, and Rugby League 26 delivers exactly that,” RL Commercial MD Rhodri Jones said.

“We’re excited to see our Super League and Women’s Super League clubs and players represented in such detail and realism, competing on the same level as the best clubs and stars of the Rugby League world ahead of this autumn’s Ashes series.”

The CEO of Big Ant, Ross Symons, added: “Every part of Rugby League 26 is driven by authenticity and depth. From the expanded Career Mode to the Pro Team feature and advanced customisation tools, this game marks a new standard for Rugby League in interactive entertainment.”

Pre-orders for the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game are open now.

