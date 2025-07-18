The new Rugby League 26 video game has finally dropped after a prolonged wait – and fans are getting to grips with Super League on console once again for the first time in years.

We’ve already looked at the best-rated players at every club, with very few surprises across the board.

However, what’s more of a surprise is the overall squad ratings – with a couple of huge surprises. That includes the team sitting top of the leaderboard!

Here’s how all 12 clubs rank from worst to best..

12. Salford Red Devils: 74

No surprises here given how their squad has been decimated – it’s Salford who start this ranking off with the lowest-rated squad in the game across Super League.

11. Wakefield Trinity: 75

Perhaps unsurprisingly given how they were playing in the Championship last year, Trinity’s squad rating on the whole is pretty low, the second-lowest in Super League, in fact.

However, if there’s a game released next year, we’ll bet Trinity’s rating is much higher!

10. Castleford Tigers: 76

The bottom three is rounded out by the Tigers, who only have an overall squad rating of 76.

=7. Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons: 77

Three teams are joint next – and one of them at least certainly ranks as a surprise in our book. Hull and Catalans are probably about right in terms of their overall rankings – but Huddersfield, who have struggled in recent years, being level with them is a shock to us!

6. Leigh Leopards: 79

The Leopards just miss out on an overall 80 rated squad.

5. St Helens: 80

The Saints have a number of players with very high individual ratings including Jack Welsby and, perhaps more surprisingly, Daryl Clark. But their overall squad rating is only the fifth-highest in the whole of Super League, sitting at 80.

4. Leeds Rhinos: 81

The Rhinos come next as we get into the top four, with an 81 rated squad.

3. Hull KR: 82

The second-highest squad rating in Super League on the game goes to Hull KR, who are rated at 82. That’s probably helped in no small part by the highest-rated individual player in the league, reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis, whose score is 90.

=1. Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors: 83

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Super League champions have the highest rated squad across the board – but they’re not alone in that regard.

Wigan are joined by Warrington Wolves at the top of this leaderboard, who also have an 83 rated squad. That’s a surprise in our book!