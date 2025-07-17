After years of waiting, a new rugby league video game has finally been released for fans of Super League to enjoy: with Rugby League 26 officially launching.

It has been a lengthy period since the last console game, Rugby League Live 4, was released – and a lot has changed in that time.

That includes the best players in Super League – with a whole heap of new stars now among the highest-rated in the game itself.

But who is every club’s top-ranked star? Here’s the run through..

Castleford Tigers: Alex Mellor and Sam Wood (81)

Castleford’s ratings are largely a little way behind the rest of Super League, reflecting their overall performances in recent years.

Their top players in terms of rankings are in-form forward Mellor, and England international Wood, both on 81.

Catalans Dragons: Chris Satae (83)

It’s perhaps surprising no Catalans player is rated above 85. Many of their scores are actually quite low. The highest Dragon? Former Hull prop Chris Satae on 83.

Huddersfield Giants: Tui Lolohea (83)

It’s the same story at Huddersfield, with their highest rated player coming in at 83 too. That is half-back Tui Lolohea.

Hull FC: Herman Ese’ese (88)

A surprising one perhaps, but Hull prop Herman Ese’ese is just two points behind the top Super League players in the whole game!

Hull KR: Mikey Lewis (90)

The reigning Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel is the joint-highest Super League player on the game in terms of ratings: just three points behind Nathan Cleary!

It’s a fair reward for his incredible form and Lewis’ role in establishing Hull KR as one of the leading sides in the game.

Leeds Rhinos: Kallum Watkins (86)

A surprise here, perhaps! It isn’t the likes of Brodie Croft or Ash Handley who are Leeds’ highest rated player in the game: it’s veteran forward Watkins.

His form this year certainly merits his high rating of 86, mind.

Leigh Leopards: Umyla Hanley, Lachlan Lam and Robbie Mulhern (84)

No 85 rated players or above at Leigh. In fact, it’s a three-way tie with three men just below that on 84.

Salford Red Devils: Ryan Brierley and Shane Wright (81)

A tie at Salford too, and a similar situation to Castleford – with their highest player rated at just 81. The duo in question here are fullback Brierley and forward Wright.

St Helens: Daryl Clark and Jack Welsby (87)

There were likely a few contenders at St Helens for highest rated player in the game. Welsby is no surprise at 87 – but Daryl Clark perhaps is.

Wakefield Trinity: Mike McMeeken (84)

Trinity’s captain and England forward Mike McMeeken tops the rankings for the newly-promoted Super League side with a score of 84.

Warrington Wolves: George Williams (90)

The joint-highest rated player in Super League? England and Warrington captain George Williams. Again, it’s perhaps unsurprising given how he’s one of the stars of the competition.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field and Bevan French (89)

Just one point behind the top two of Lewis and Williams are Wigan Warriors superstars Jai Field and Bevan French.

