The Rugby Football League have confirmed that League One has become a ten-team competition following Cornwall’s withdrawal: with no side set to replace them.

The Cornish-based club confirmed last month that they were exiting League One and the professional pyramid altogether, citing financial issues following a turbulent off-field period.

That led to speculation about whether they would be replaced, potentially by one of the teams who missed out on admission to the professional game last year when Goole were given the green light.

But the governing body have revealed that the third tier will now simply revert to a basic ten-team league, with nine games at home and nine away for every club – with no bye rounds.

Furthermore, Cornwall’s three results – one win over Newcastle and two defeats – have been expunged from the records with immediate effect.

They said: “The RFL Board have accepted a recommendation from the Executive following Cornwall’s withdrawal from Betfred League One on April 2.

“The results of the three fixtures they played have been expunged, and League One has become a 10-team competition, with each club playing the other nine at home and away to produce an 18-round fixture list.

“As previously, the team finishing top of the table will receive the League Leaders’ Shield and prize money – although there will be no automatic promotion to the 2026 Betfred Championship, with the top four clubs joining the bottom four from this season’s Championship in a Middle Eights competition.

“Cornwall’s membership of the RFL has been terminated.”

