Rugby Football League confirm new-look board including ex-Super League referee

Headed up by Nigel Wood, Rugby Football League’s new interim board has been announced and it includes former Super League referee James Child.

Over the last few weeks, plenty of figures have left the RFL, creating the need for a new-look board to be appointed so that the sport remains compliant with Sport England’s Code for Sports Governance.

Simon Johnson has resigned as chair, Sandy Lindsay as the senior non-executive director, and of Dr Cherrie Daley and Julia Newton as non-executive directors.

The new board, appointed in the interim, consists of three executive members and five non-executive members as well as three observers.

The RFL announced the line-up with a press release on Friday evening, and it is as follows…

Executive members (in alphabetical order by surname)

Rob Graham (the RFL’s Director of Finance, Facilities and Central Services)

Tony Sutton (the RFL’s Chief Executive)

Nigel Wood (Chair of the Implementation Committee that has been formed at the request of members to conduct a Strategic Review of the sport)

Non-executive members (in alphabetical order by surname)

James Child (former Match Official who is a member of the RFL’s Inclusion Board)

Joanna Coates (former NGB CEO and Commercial Director, Board member of the FA Women’s National League)

Martin Coyd (Chair of Wheelchair Rugby League and a member of the RFL’s Community Board)

Ian Roberts (Major Account Director for Bartletts and a member of the RFL’s Audit and Risk Committee and Brain Health Committee)

Emma Rosewarne (formerly the RFL’s first Head of Welfare and a member of the Implementation Committee)

Board observers (in alphabetical order by surname)

Jo Drapier (Head of Partner Relationships at Sport England)

Jamie Jones-Buchanan (former England international, Leeds Rhinos director and RFL Inclusion Board member)

Ed Mallaburn (Senior Vice President at IMG)

The RFL say that the interim board aim to meet for the first time on April 1, and an interim chair will be appointed in the next few days.

Joanna Coates and Tony Sutton have been chosen as the RFL Board-nominated directors on the board of RL Commercial.

Sutton said: “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to both Julia (Newton) and Cherrie (Daley) for not only their period of time as non-executive directors of the RFL but particularly for their support, guidance and advice in the last week, having agreed to stay on to ensure the sport remains in the strongest possible position.”