Interim Rugby Football League CEO Abi Ekoku has revealed the governing body rejected a bid to acquire Featherstone Rovers’ playing licence due to ‘too many conflicts’ with the club’s old owners in the new consortium.

The RFL confirmed last week that the Championship season would not feature Featherstone after they decided against approving an ownership bid which was understood to have had involvement from several key figures that were influential in the club throughout 2025, before they went into administration.

Ekoku spoke openly and at length about the difficult decision made by the governing body at Monday’s Championship launch, and confirmed there were major concerns about the old ownership simply being able to ‘dump’ debt and restart with a new company, leading to the decision to reject their bid.

He said: “Featherstone’s membership ceased to exist with the RFL on December 19th. The old company went into administration, which is an insolvency event. We went through a step process where the administrators received applications from interested parties and there was one applies: they were the former directors of the old company, so that presents a challenge.

“From a governance perspective you have one company dropping off debt and a new company being formed to trade. We have less interest in the gross debt, but certainly an interest in the rugby debt. Now, the definition around that is not fixed but we were looking at that rugby debt up to the point of the club going into administration.

“In the assessment to the board, there wasn’t enough separation between the old company and the new company. I won’t go into specifics but there wasn’t enough separation. It’s not about one set of owners, it’s about the operation standards that we accept as a game.

“There were just too many conflicts and too many links to the old company for it to be a good governance decision. That (going into administration to clear debt) is a corporate mechanism but it’s not one that we as a sport or sport in general can allow. There are always penalties for utilising that to dump some of your liability.”

Love Rugby League revealed last week that among the reasons behind the rejection was also that the consortium bidding to acquire the playing licence were unable to provide a monetary financial bond. That was believed to be in the region of £200,000, and Ekoku confirmed they did ask for a bond.

When pushed on whether it was offered, he said: “Not in an acceptable form. This wasn’t about the bond it’s about the source of the bond. We have a neutral approach to it; you don’t look at the individuals you look at a new company set up against an old one, is there enough separation to have enough assurances that this club will be run in a different way?”

Ekoku also said that he had not given up hope of Featherstone’s 2025 squad – many of whom are still owed several months pay – could recoup some losses.

He said: “That’s a job for the administrators: they have that responsibility. The positive of Featherstone is that there is an asset there and an asset that carries good value.

“All creditors will have a chance of recovering debt that is owed to them. Most of the players will have mitigated that debt. There were some who had contracts beyond 2025 so those with contracts into 2026 are the biggest individual losers, sadly.”

Ekoku also revealed he had ‘no doubt’ Featherstone would return under new ownership in 2027 and said they have already spoke to two interested parties about restarting the club. Ex-Rovers coach Paul Cooke has already confirmed to Love Rugby League he is interested.

“There has been interested parties in wanting to take up the Featherstone membership for next season,” he said. “Two of them are serious for sure, two separate bids. Their first port of call has to be with the administrators so they know what they’re buying into and what they’re seeking to acquire.

“But there’s nobody that didn’t want Featherstone in the competition and there’s nobody that doesn’t want them here next year.”