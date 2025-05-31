Sydney Roosters and England rugby league star Dom Young has reportedly agreed to terms for a mid-season transfer back to the Newcastle Knights, with the deal expected to be confirmed following the Round 15 clash between the two teams.

According to News Corp, the Roosters have chosen to hold-off Young’s release until after their upcoming match against Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The move is a strategic play to keep Young from lining up against his future club.

It’s been revealed the Knights plan to announce the signing ahead of Round 16, just before the June 30 mid-season transfer deadline, allowing the 23-year-old to take the field for his former club right away.

This week the former Huddersfield young gun was passed over again, named only as 18th man for the Roosters’ Round 14 clash with the Raiders at Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

With five Roosters – tied for the most from any club – picked for Wednesday’s State of Origin opener, his omission speaks volumes about where he stands in the pecking order.

Newcastle investing in attack

Young’s return to Newcastle couldn’t come at a better time, with the Knights’ struggling to find the line – managing just 153 points this season – the lowest in the NRL.

Given his past success at the club, Young could prove to be the Newcastle’s knight in shining armour.

In 2023, he scored 23 tries in 23 games, coming in as the equal second-highest NRL try scorer that season.

After moving to the Roosters for 2024, Young initially thrived, tallying 20 tries in 22 matches.

However, his form slumped in 2025, with the towering winger quickly overshadowed by newcomers like rugby union convert Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Since then, he has found himself playing in the New South Wales Cup.

Speaking to ABC about the demotion, Young described it as a “reality check” that has reinforced his desire to perform at the highest level.

“It’s not where I want to be, it made me realise how much I want to be on this [NRL] stage,” he said.

Negotiations over the transfer initially hit a snag after Newcastle reportedly refused to cover Young’s full contract salary.

The financial terms appear to have been resolved, with reports indicating that Sydney will cover a significant portion of Young’s $500,000 annual salary for the remainder of his deal.

Young under pressure to maintain English jersey

The move is also a big deal for Young’s chances with the English national team.

Although most fans expected him to be a sure thing for England in the Ashes, limited game time at the Roosters and tough competition from players like Joe Burgess have put his spot up in the air.

Heading back to Newcastle could be just what Young needs to lock in his spot for the three-game Ashes series kicking off this October in England.

Knights coach Shaun Wane is set to welcome back a refreshed Young, hoping the winger can regain the form that made him one of the league’s best try-scorers.

But for now, hold tight. It’s unlikely we’ll see Young in the red and blue until the Round 16 clash against the Dolphins in three weeks’ time.