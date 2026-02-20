Out of favour Bradford Bulls forward Ronan Michael has linked up with Championship outfit Keighley Cougars on an initial month-long loan deal.

Balbriggan-born Michael joined Bradford ahead of the 2025 campaign and featured 30 times across all competitions for the Bulls as they reached the Championship play-off semi-finals.

A seven-time Ireland international, the prop – who can also slot in at loose forward if required – has over 100 senior appearances to his name in the British game, including one in Super League.

That sole top-flight appearance came for Huddersfield back in November 2020, with Michael making his first-team debut off the bench for the Giants.

Bradford were promoted back into Super League via the IMG gradings during the off-season, with a new head coach taking charge in the shape of Kurt Haggerty.

And Michael has not made the cut for any of Haggerty’s first two competitive squads this term: with the Bulls having beaten London Broncos in the Challenge Cup Third Round before losing at Hull FC in their Super League opener last weekend.

Now, the Irishman has dropped back into the second tier on loan in search of game time, with his move to Keighley announced by the two clubs earlier this week.

The 25-year-old has been named in the Cougars’ initial 21-man squad for this weekend’s home game against his former club Whitehaven, and is expected to make his debut in that game.

If he does, Keighley will officially become the sixth club Michael has represented in the British game – following on from Huddersfield, Swinton Lions, Haven, York and Bradford.

Michael featured four times as a loanee for Haven back in 2021, and has now joined a Keighley side that have won only one of their first three league games this term, losing their most recent two.