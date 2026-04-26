Former Bradford Bulls forward Ronan Michael will continue his career in Australia in 2026 – after signing terms with a leading Queensland Cup side on dual-registration.

Michael left the Bulls earlier this month after struggling for game-time at Odsal Stadium since Bradford’s promotion to Super League.

The former Huddersfield Giants and York Knights prop played a pivotal role for the Bulls throughout 2025 but was unable to crack into Kurt Haggerty’s plans in the early stages of 2026, subsequently having a short-term stint away from the club at Championship side Keighley Cougars.

But after his release, Michael has now relocated Down Under and moved to Australia. He has signed for Cairns Rugby League club Innisfail Leprechauns to continue his career – but he has also signed terms with Q Cup side Northern Pride, who are affiliated to Innisfail too.

That means Michael has been handed an opportunity to play at a high level in Australia, where he will also seemingly start a career away from the rugby field too. Incidentally, it will be Michael’s second trip Down Under to play in Australia.

Having signed academy terms with Huddersfield in 2019, Michael played for Canberra Raiders’ under-20s team in the 2020 season before coming back to England to break into the Giants’ first-team.

He left Huddersfield and spent two years with York, before another season with the Bulls in 2025.

Michael will also hope to be involved for Ireland this year. The 25-year-old has been capped nine times for his country since 2018.