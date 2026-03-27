Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s first words as stunning Wakefield Trinity switch confirmed

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has detailed his excitement at being part of the long-term project with Wakefield Trinity, after signing with the West Yorkshire club.

As first reported by Love Rugby League, Tuivasa-Sheck will head to the DIY Kitchen’s Stadium on a two-year deal from the start of next season, as the club ramp up their efforts to become a force in the top flight.

The outside back is arguably one of the biggest signings in Super League history, with over 200 NRL appearances to his name alongside 25 Test caps for both New Zealand and Samoa. He also had a brief stint in rugby union, winning three caps for the All Blacks, and was also a key target for breakaway competition R360.

‘I can see the club is heading in a really positive direction’

RTS was one of the biggest names on the open market, with his current contract with the New Zealand Warriors expiring at the end of this season, and reports in Australia suggested several NRL clubs were interested in his services; however, Wakefield have beaten them all to his signature.

And, speaking for the first time about his move to West Yorkshire, Tuivasa-Sheck outlined the reasons for his move to Belle Vue.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join Wakefield and compete in the Super League,” he said. “My family & I are really excited for the move and new challenge.

“From the conversations I’ve had, I can see the club is heading in a really positive direction and I’m looking forward to being part of that journey.”

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Also commenting on the signing, Wakefield head coach, Daryl Powell, said: “We are delighted to bring Roger to Wakefield. We are obviously an ambitious Club, and signing Roger shows that once again.

“He’s a super high-quality signing for both the Super League competition and, of course, for Wakefield Trinity, and we look forward to welcoming him into our family and helping us achieve our ambitions in the near future.”

Wakefield director of rugby, Ste Mills, added: “Bringing someone like Roger to Wakefield is a huge shift in the landscape of Super League.

We believe he is one of the final pieces to our puzzle, and someone of his calibre and experience will only help propel the club towards silverware.

We’ve worked tirelessly since the opportunity arose, and we can not be happier to have Roger as part of the club for the next couple of seasons.”

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