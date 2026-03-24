Wakefield Trinity are set to pull off one of THE biggest deals in Super League history by signing New Zealand Warriors megastar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Dual-code star Tuivasa-Sheck, one of the world’s best players, is a Kiwi and Samoa representative currently plying his trade in the NRL for the Wahs.

The 32-year-old has over 230 NRL appearances on his CV and scooped the Dally M Medal back in 2018 as well as the Golden Boot Award the following season after his displays on the international stage for New Zealand.

Off-contract come the end of the season, the legendary back has reportedly had interest from both former club Sydney Roosters and their cross-city rivals South Sydney Rabbitohs.

But LoveRugbyLeague can reveal that he is set to pen a deal with Wakefield in what will go down as one of the most unexpected, but seismic, deals in the Super League era.

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Wakefield set for HUGE Roger Tuivasa-Sheck signing as NRL icon nears remarkable Super League switch

Providing all goes to plan, Tuivasa-Sheck – whose time in rugby union saw him represent the All Blacks as well as both Auckland and the Blues at club level – will arrive at Belle Vue ahead of the 2027 campaign.

His arrival next year will prove a major shot in the arm for all connected to Wakefield, who reached the Super League play-offs last term in their first year back in the top-flight and have made a promising start to the 2026 season.

Daryl Powell and his backroom team this year secured the arrival of both Jazz Tevaga and NRL Grand Final winner Tyson Smoothy from Down Under.

But the signing of Tuivasa-Sheck is one of a new level entirely, and a statement of intent from Trinity.