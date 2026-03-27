Roger Tuivasa-Sheck confirms sensational Wakefield Trinity switch

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has confirmed his move to Wakefield Trinity, revealing he has officially signed a two-year deal with the Super League club.

In a vlog posted via his brother’s YouTube channel, who boasts 62,000 subscribers on the platform, the current New Zealand Warriors back officially signed the contract with the West Yorkshire outfit, joking he has ‘signed his life away’ to head to Super League.

His move is yet to officially be confirmed by the Trin at the time of writing, though.

‘I take my services north’

“That’s it done. I just signed a two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity in the Super League,” he said in the video.

“I take my services north, take the family with me, have an adventure, try and win the comp and have a lot of fun! Let’s see how we go

“The show goes on!”

His impending move to the DIY Kitchen’s Stadium will undoubtedly be the biggest in the club’s history, if not in the competition’s history.

The back has been a mainstay in the NRL since making his debut for the Sydney Roosters in 2012, tallying 235 appearances in the Australian competition between stints at the Chooks and the New Zealand Warriors.

In that time, he has also become a dual international, winning 20 Test caps for New Zealand and five for Samoa. He also had a brief stint in rugby union, and went onto represent the All Blacks as well.

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His confirmation follows Trinity head coach’s Daryl Powell’s tight-lipped response to the rumours, which were first reported by Love Rugby League earlier this week, who chose to play his cards close to his chest when pressed for an answer in his weekly press conference.

“There’s always rumours about,” Powell said. “There’s nothing I can say at the moment.

“We’ve got a game tomorrow and I’m focused on that. We’re an ambitious club, you can see that with the signings that we’ve made and if Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is on the market, you’re probably going to be interested, aren’t you?

“But I’ve nothing really to say, he’s an unbelievable player, and that’s it.”

However, Powell did share his admiration for the player, believing he would have a big impact in Super League.

“Without a shadow of a doubt. Him as a player, a dual-international, played for the iconic All Blacks. In that way, whoever is able to sign Roger and bring a player of that magnitude to Super League is a big thing. He’s still playing every week in the NRL and looking pretty sharp, so I think he would have a big impact in this competition.”

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